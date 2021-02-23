30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Road Crashes: FRSC orders clampdown on rickety vehicles…

Senate confirms Ex-Service Chiefs as Ambassadors-Designate

Marte: Nigerian Troops Demobilize Heaps of Mines on…

Former President Jonathan hosts leaders of Gambian political…

NYSC DG tasks staff on ethical conduct

Insecurity: NCFront, to commence own constitutional conference

FG seeks private sector commitment to N1.34 trn…

China advances technology-led poverty reduction

China constantly improves democratic institutions

China’s industrial internet enters period of rapid growth

Cover

Senate confirms Ex-Service Chiefs as Ambassadors-Designate

…As Sen Abaribe, others kick

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary confirmed the nominations of the former Service Chiefs as Ambassadors-Designate.

This is even as minority leader of the Senate, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe objected to their confirmation based on a petition against their confirmation as ambassadorial-designate.

The confirmation of the nominees followed consideration of the report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The former Service Chiefs confirmed are: General Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd), Ekiti; Lt. General Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Borno; Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete E. Ibas (Rtd), Cross River; and Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (Rtd), Bauchi;

Also confirmed was Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd), Kano. 

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, in his presentation said their appointments were made in line with section 171(40) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to him, “their experiences as Service Chiefs and in the military where they rose to the highest ranks in their careers have made them eminently qualified; and that the nominees were very knowledgeable and articulate in their response to questions directed at them by the Committee.”

Bulkachuwa, however, disclosed in the report that “the Committee received petitions against their nominations as Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but the petitions were dismissed.” 

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, while commenting on the report demanded explanation as to the rationale behind the dismissal of the petition against the nominees by the Committee, particularly against the backdrop of the Senate resolutions in the past calling for their removal as Service Chiefs. 

When he pressed further for explanation on the rational for dismissing the petition coming under order 24 of Senate rules, he was ruled out of order by the a president the Senate.

Responding, the Senate President pointed out that the Senate resolution demanding their removal was in no way related to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the Senate to confirm them as Ambassadors-Designate, adding that, “these are two separate roles.”

“Without prejudice to what the executive will do, where we need to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, because of their experience in the field, they should be able to interact very closely and sufficiently to advice and create the atmosphere for working together, for partnership and cooperation between Nigeria and those countries.

“So, I think on that scope, the nomination cannot be nullified because we said they should be changed”, Lawan said 

The nominees were, thereafter, confirmed after a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, to that effect and was reluctantly seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe. 

The Senate President in his remarks after the nominees were confirmed advised the Executive arm of government to deploy them to countries where their experiences as former military officers would be required. 

Lawan said, “the nominees that we have just confirmed are nominees that have served this great country to the best of their ability as Service Chiefs and today, they have been confirmed as Non-Career Ambassadors. 

“Our appeal to the Executive is to make sure that we utilize their experiences as Military men to the best, because we should be able to post them to countries where they can be much more useful in their engagements as Ambassadors.”  

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Abacha Loot: Reps probe AGF over N6bn legal fee

Editor

Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases rise to 131

Editor

Senate directs NDDC IMC to refund N4.9bn

Editor

As Homun Shaga ascends throne as the 29th Hama Bachama

Editor

Onaiyekan asks for resumption of controlled worship gatherings

Editor

Coalition petitions SSS over plot to defame IGP

Editor

Alleged N2b fraud: Court issues warrant of arrest against fleeing ex-pension reform boss

Editor

Herdsmen Killings: Nigeria drifting towards war – Umahi, Myetti Allah

Editor

Nigeria lost 415 lives to violent killings in Jan – Group

Editor

Senate confirms Lamido Yuguda as SEC DG

Editor

Why Chief Of Army Staff’s family, Borno COVID-19 team reportedly clashed over his mother’s corpse

Editor

Over N3bn illicit drugs confiscates on Kogi ― NDLEA

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More