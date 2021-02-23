30 C
Abuja
Marte: Nigerian Troops Demobilize Heaps of Mines on their Routes

*Terrorists’ infiltration of civilian population hampers air bombardment

In less than 48 hours after receiving the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru’s charge to rid Marte and its neighbouring communities from Boko Haram elements, Nigerian troops have successfully destroyed several mines laid on their paths by terrorists.

PRNigeria investigation revealed that apart from landmines, the terrorists’ infiltration of the civilian population in Marte prevented the military Air Task Force from launching aerial bombardments, to avoid collateral damages.

The troops have de-mined some communities and villages on the major routes to Marte.

Recall that Maj. Gen. Attahiru, on Sunday, issued a 48-hour dateline for troops to clear terrorists from Marte and adjoining villages, including  Kirenowa, kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of in Borno State.

The COAS who undertook a surprise operational visit to Dikwa to commend Commanders and troops for protecting the town, had assured them of the needed support to carry out the task, which he said must be done within 48 hours.

PRNigeria also gathered that the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Army, Major General Abdul- Khalifa, commended commanders and troops in that axis for thwarting the attempt by terrorists to takeover Dikwa. 

While coordinating a massive military operation in the Sambisa Forest, General Abdul Khalifa had quickly mobilized reinforcement from different military units to protect Dikwa.

He also led other troops immediately to the town to ensure safety of the citizens and large numbers of IDPs from the advancing terrorists. One of the Commanders that led the successful Dikwa Operation include the Garrison Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen. Abubakar Haruna with fighting troops from Gulumba.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that, the troops, who were spurred by Attahiru’s marching directive, have already demobilized several mines as they pushed further in the axis.

“Our troops, more than ever before, are committed to dealing with terrorists in the North-East.

They have since, after the COAS’ charge, swung into action, with a view to liberating Marte and some adjoining communities.

“The terrorists’ attacks have not dampened their morale in any way. Troops in Dikwa have also not been distracted. At the moment, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering mechanism to uncover terrorists’ informants,” he said.

