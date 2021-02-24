HERDSMEN ATTACKS: : Ortom Challenges FG. others to national debate

From Austine Tule, Makurdi



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has challenged the Federal Government and other Nigerians with contrary views over his submissions on constant hersdmen attacks and other issues bedeviling the country to a national debate.



Ortom insisted that Fulani herdsmen had a hidden agenda of over-running Benue and other parts of the country for economic and political reasons stressing he had a mandate to resist same with the last drop t his blood.



According to the governor, Benue equally had no land to accommodate fleeing herdsmen from any part of the country as was recently canvased in some quarters.

Ortom who maintained he had no apology speaking the truth to Nigerians especially those in positions of authority further challenged those with opposing views to present themselves either on Television or radio to advance better ways on how best to tackle the farmers/herder’s sckimishes under his sponsorship.



Ortom spoke in his country home Tse- Adorogo, Nzorov in Guma Government Area of the State at the burial of his uncle, late Pastor Samuel Atule at the weekend.



Ortom said it was unfortunate that some Benue elites had stooped low to trade off the state for purposes of winning elections declearing that such person’s ambition were dead on arrival.



He maintained that he was never going to be intimidated so long his actions were being back by those who voted for him and urged the federal government to treat all segments of the country fairly.