News

HERDSMEN ATTACKS: : Ortom Challenges FG. others to national debate

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

 Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has challenged the Federal Government and other Nigerians with contrary views over his submissions on constant hersdmen attacks and other issues bedeviling the country to a national debate.


Ortom  insisted that Fulani herdsmen had a hidden agenda  of over-running  Benue and other parts of the country for economic and political reasons stressing he had a mandate to resist same with the last drop t his blood.  


According to  the governor,  Benue equally had  no land to accommodate fleeing herdsmen from any part of the country as was recently canvased in some quarters.

Ortom who  maintained  he had  no apology speaking the truth to Nigerians especially those in positions of authority further challenged  those with opposing views to present themselves either on   Television or radio to advance better ways  on how best to tackle the farmers/herder’s sckimishes under his sponsorship.


Ortom spoke in his country home Tse- Adorogo, Nzorov  in Guma Government Area of the  State at the burial  of his uncle,  late Pastor  Samuel Atule at the weekend.


Ortom said it was unfortunate that some Benue elites had stooped low  to trade off the state for purposes of winning elections declearing that such person’s ambition were  dead on arrival.


He maintained that he was never going to be intimidated so long his actions were being back by those who voted for him and urged the federal government to treat all segments of the country fairly.

