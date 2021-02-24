33 C
Military Plane Crash: PFN calls for thorough investigation, compensation

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Following the recent plane crash of a military aircraft that claimed the lives of seven personnel on board,
the Prayer Force Network (PFN) has called on the Federal Government and Military authorities to urgently conduct a thorough investigation into the crash.

PFN equally urged the Federal Government to pay adequate compensation to the bereaved families which he said cannot be compare to human sanctity.

National Coordinator of the Network, Amb. John Pofi, made the call in Jos, the Plateau State Capital, saying the deceased died working to secure their country from bandits who are usually paid ransom to release their abductees.

The PFN said, “One brutal truth that readily stares every sincere Nigerian in the face especially in today’s Nigeria, is that nothing will be heard again.

According to the group, “And worst still, the bandits who kidnapped the Kagara students and their teachers will get ransom and even when they are eventually arrested, they will be pardoned with huge sums of cash to settle down. What a country?

“We want to strongly call on the federal government and the military authorities to quickly and thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash and pay the families of the fallen heroes adequately so that their labour will not be in vain.

“Though strictly a military affair, I  want the federal government to make public the results of the cause of the mishap”, It maintained.

“One cannot fathom why kidnapping has become the order of the day and the government is apparently weak and incapacitated that is why we loose talented young men every day while thebandits smile to the banks”, the group lamented.

PFN calls for justice for the death and urged Federal Government to put a genuine mechanism on ground to checkmate incessant loss of innocent lives.

“Sadly, while we teach patriotism which led these young men to pay the supreme price, the sad and painful reality that we are living with is that, their deaths will only be felt by their immediate families, they will be mourned by their loved ones and after few days of public display of ceremonial concerns on television and the pages of newspapers”, It further lamented.

