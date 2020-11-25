Group to construct police station in Abuja, rebuild burnt ones

By Mike Ubani

Executive Director, StayAlert Human Rights Awareness Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Hon. Larry Onah, says the group concluded plans to build a police station at Waru- Apo, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support the federal government’s efforts at combating crime.

Hon. Onah disclosed this in Abuja during the official launch of the National Security Alert Campaign, a pet-project of the NGO, which according to him is aimed at making Nigerians part of the solution to the problem of insecurity in the country.

Hon. Larry further stated that the NGO would support the federal government to rebuild some of the burnt police stations during the ENDSARS protests across the country.

He enjoined all well-meaning Nigerians to contribute their quota towards making the country a safe place to live in and do business.