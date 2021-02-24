23.2 C
Reps move to probe NPHCDC over breach of procurement processes


By Gift Chapi Odekina


The House Representatives on Tuesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to urgently commence probe into an alleged incessant breach of the procurement act by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in order to forestall the continued illegality.


The House therefore urged the agency to ensure compliance with procurement processes and that projects conform with relevant Appropriation Act.


The resolution were sequel to a motion raised at plenary by Rep Rotimi Agunsoye, a member representing Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State.


Moving the motion, Rep. Agunsoye who reminded members that certain capital projects to be sited in several Federal Constituencies across the country were voted for and passed in favour of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in the 2020 Appropriation act had since concluded their procurement processes and awarded the said projects to different companies they seemed fit for execution.


According to the lawmaker, several members of the House have expressed their displeasure at so many anomalies steaming out of the execution of the said capital projects in almost all the federal constituencies. 


“Many of the projects awarded by the NPHCDC were poorly or inadequately executed. We have been inundated with complaints of supplies of different items from the specification in the Appropriation Act 2020. Other members have either complained of fake and/or substandard items, or expressed dissatisfaction on the irrelevance of the items supplied, while others complained that the items were not commensurate with the amount stated in the Appropriation Act 2020”, he added.


To this end, the House mandated its committee to report back its findings to the House in four weeks.


The National Primary Health Care Development Agency is a body corporate established by an act of parliament to among other things improve the development of Primary Health Care services in Nigeria.

