23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Strike: NLC Settles KAROTA, Tricycle Riders Rift

FG Flags-off Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi

Reps move to probe NPHCDC over breach of…

Audit Ouery : Reps Insist NNPC account for…

Justice minister advocates harmonious relationship between PSC, NPF

NIAS canvasses conversion of grazing reserves to ranches…

PHOTO NEWS

Ambassadors-Designate: PDP knocks APC, Senate for betraying Nigerians

We’ll sustain war against kidnapping, criminality in Kogi…

Kidnappings: Senate Investigates $20m Safe School Initiative fund

News

Audit Ouery : Reps Insist NNPC account for alledge N1.3trn illegal deducted from federation account


By Gift Chapi Odekina 


The House of Representatives on Tuesday insisted that  the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation account for the sum of N1.3 trillion it deducted from the Federation Account in 2017 without approval Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee, Rep Oluwole Oke (PDP-OSUN), stated this when  Represtative of the  Accountant General of the Federatioin ,  Mr Ezeh Ekwuemeh appeared before the Committee on unauthorized deduction from Federation account by revenue collecting agencies in that year. 

He said it was improper that NNPC could take the money and no questions were asked then by the appropriately Government Agencies According to him, “They just take money and nobody to ask questions.

Even the Accountant General of the Federation cannot ask questions. NNPC has to account for the money. Aside illegally taking the money, which violates section 162 of the constitution, they should rather account. What did they do with the money,” 

The Committee also queried the Accountant General over the inadequate disclosure of aids and grants to agencies amounting to N6.6 billion in the same year. Consequently, the Committee directed the Accountant General of the Federation to provide a comprehensive  list of beneficiaries of the donations. Hon Oke then  directed the clerk to write to the agencies based on the queries raised and the response of the Accountant General that they should give the Committee a brief of the aides and grants and what they used them for.


Recall  that the Committee had insisted last week that all the 18 subsidiaries of the Corporation must appear before it unfailingly within two weeks over the various Audit queries raised against them by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation over the years
According to Him Oke, “when we ask your subsidiaries to cause appearance, it is pursuant to section 88 and 89 of the constitution.

We want to hear from them and obtain evidences from them because they are subsidiaries and there are chief executive officers. 


“We have queries against NAPIMS. Yes, NAPIMS reports to you, but it is our own right in this parliament to determine how we conduct our own business. We have a mystery to cure. We want to be able to ask the MD of Warri Refinery or the MD of Kaduna Refinery questions because there is queries from the Auditor General against them. 


“I am from the corporate world and would have agreed with you. But when the Auditor General of the Federation specifically listed agencies, they must cause appearance before this committee. DPR has been here and have answered all their queries. 


“Our ruling is that all subsidiaries under NNPC should cause appearance within two weeks. We don’t want to engage any agency of government in mudslinging. Members of the public are asking us why we have not laid our report.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ogun: Education was in ruins under Amosun – Gov Abiodun

Editor

BREAKING: Bala Ciroma Replaces Magu As EFCC Boss

Editor

COVID-19: Don’t give APC govt another $3.4bn loan, activist cautions IMF, others

Editor

COVID-19: ActionAid Nigeria, SWOFON Tasks FG To Sustain Food Security

Editor

Commissioner assures of Agricultural revolution in Enugu

Editor

Imo: How split Supreme Court decision nailed Ihedioha’s tenure

Editor

Nigeria Needs Complement Security Architectures -YCN

Editor

*Alpha Beta Fraud: Group demands investigation into vandalism of court, Tinubu’s investments in Lagos #EndSARS protests*

Editor

Adamawa to reopen schools Oct 12

Editor

MINISTER OF HUMANITARIAN VISIT KUBWA ON PALLIATIVE TO COVID-19

Editor

Pastoralists commission: HURIWA lambasts ‘unserious’ attorney general’ demands prosecution of armed Fulani herdsmen for Mass murders

Editor

Omo-Agege donates sports equipment to school

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More