37.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Jigawa and Badaru’s phenomenal achievements

Nigerian Youths give NGF, ALGON 2 weeks to…

Sanwo-Olu Meets Hadiza Bala Usman Ahead of The…

Buratai, other former service chiefs have passed test,…

Friendly Fire: ISWAP snipers targeting Shekau’s fighters

Nigerians in diaspora commends Akpabio on commitment to…

Odogwu Awka has done worse in Anambra than…

You Have My Full Support To Succeed, Ganduje…

Kano To Expand Cancer Centre With Over N1.…

Nigeria needs 36 Allen Onyema to sumount challenges,…

Cover

Friendly Fire: ISWAP snipers targeting Shekau’s fighters

Friendly Fire: ISWAP snipers targeting Shekau’s fighters*Kill his top commander*Boko Haram JAS, ISIS-ISWAP and Al-Qaida wiyalats factions locked in a battle for supremacy in the Lake Chad region

By David Otto


Terrorist snipers linked to the so-called Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP),  have reportedly mistakenly killed one of its own top Commander, Ba’ana Okocha, who claimed responsibility for Coordinating the recent Jihadist attack on Nigerian Military formation in Marte Local Government Area -Northeastern Borno state – Nigeria. 


Impeccable sources who confirmed the incidence, said Okocha, known to be an indegene of Gamboru,  was shot and killed alongside four other jihadist at a fortified headquarters of ISWAP – a location given as “Arinna Sorro”.  OKocha and his armed companions are said to have been wrongly identified by the ISWAP special treetop snipers as an approaching enemy from the Abubakar Shekau JAS faction. 


Most JAS fighters were chased out of ISWAP strong holds. ISWAP created fortified camps where nobody was allowed to have without permission. 


Other sources have attributed his death to the panic and apprehensiveness generated by the ongoing onward offensive by the Nigerian Military under Operations TURA TAKAI BANGO. 


The highly fortified Jihadist location serves as an Armoury depot and hideouts for top ISWAP militant commanders including foreign ISIS mercenaries who often visit from Mali and other neighbouring states – these camps can only be accessed freely by approved persons. 


The assassination of the notorious war lord has thrown the ISWAP families into dreadful mourning and further deminished their leadership fighting morale.


Sources familiar with the activities of Boko Haram ISWAP terrorist, disclosed that the Insurgents have recorded increasing inter factional clashes between  Boko Haram JAS , ISIS backed ISWAP factions  and the Al-Qaida wiyalats within the past two months.


A situation made sévère by the continuation of the week-long highly-intensified offensive operations by troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango – an operation targeted at completely eliminating Boko Haram ISWAP terrorists in their strong holds in Sambisa forest , Mandara mountains, Timbuktu triangle and lake Chad basin tunbûns. These relentless operations have pushed jihadist factional fighters and their families to migrate to other safer parts of North East of Lake Chad to seek refuge.


These forced displacements caused by fleeing jihadist has generated to a push back by other ISWAP jihadist factions following the banning of Abubakar Shekau in 2020 by the ISIS Shura Council. 


Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to maintain an extensive operational network with local organised crime groups and other Al-Qaida and ISIS groups (JNIM and ISGS) in the triangle of Liptako Gourma (Sahel), Libya (AZWAJ) and Al-Shabaab in Somalia. 
These groups now train ISWAP child soldiers in its newly established institution in Somalia known as “Darul Ilm”. Fighters who graduate from these institutions were trained on ambush Operation,  bomb making and planting, mordern assymetric warfare skills. (SOURCE: Globalsentinel)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Abba Kyari buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

Editor

Gas flaring in Nigeria will end by 2025 -Minister

Editor

Gwarzo's suspension from SEC irreversible – Minister

Editor

FG parleys research bodies, others on massive production of ventilators

Editor

Igbo man heads UK university as Vice-Chancellor

Editor

Video Clip On Sani Abacha Isolation Centre Mischievous, Says Kano Govt

Editor

Banning Journalists for Life: Izunwanne lashes at Gov Umahi

Editor

Senate Introduces Bill Legalising Virtual Court Proceedings

Editor

Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC’s EVC for fresh 5yrs

Editor

Africa loses $50bn annually to corruption, says Buhari

Editor

Covid-19: Nigeria records 242 new cases

Editor

2019: APC has turned NHIS to ATM – PDP

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More