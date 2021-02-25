37.3 C
Nigerians in diaspora commends Akpabio on commitment to N’Delta development

Nigerians in diapora have commended Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for his commitment to the development of the Niger Delta, describing him, as a dependable leader, who is genuinely interested in the progress of the region and Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the President General, Global Peace Movement International, UK, Dr. Mike Uyi insist that the minister’s commitment and determination towards the development of the Niger Delta can be physically seen and lots of Nigerians are happy.

Uyi expressed gratitude to Sen. Akpabio for being resolute, adding that by his actions, he had endeared himself to Nigerians within and outside the country as a dependable leader.

“The virtual Commissioning of NDDC New HQ Complex today is a historic event that will go into world Guinness record book. The said complex became an abandoned project over the years untill Sen. Akpabio took over the mantle of leadership as Minister and today it is a reality”

“It is based on his track records and this historic event today that we in the diaspora from different countries have gathered in Nigeria to honour the Hounourable Minister, Sen. Godswill Akpabio”.

Speaking, Uyi said Nigerians in diaspora have resolved to unite in solidarity with Akpabio’s selfless service to humanity with little regard for political affiliation.

“Senator Akpabio is presently focused on unleashing his energy and passion to serve Nigeria as a Minister of Niger Delta and can also serve in whichever portfolio the President deems fit to assign to him. And we believe he will deliver to international applause”

“Let the truth be told that Senator Godswill Akpabio is not just God-sent to Niger Deltans but also the nation Nigeria. We in diaspora can assure Nigerians that in Senator Godswill Akpabio, we have found a trusted ally in National Transformation via the Next Level”, the statement reads.

