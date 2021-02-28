Group promises to promote peace and cultural heritage of Nike land

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that culture is described as a way of life of people and in most cases handed over from generation to generation. However, many communities especially in the South East zone of Nigeria are seeing reason to modernise some of their cultural heritages so as to accommodate modem trends and Christian religious beliefs, while advancing the cause of good neighbourhood and socio infrastructural development of their communities.

The above reference is the turning point of “Nike Uno Cultural Union” an indigenous association in the present Enugu East local government area of Enugu state, which their forefathers started as a palm wine club to cater and promote the interest of the indigenous tappers but have metamorphosed into a pressure group reckoned for promotion of peace, unity and love among residents of Nike, both natives and sojourners alike, in as much as endearing more developmental projects in the various communities that make up Nike Uno is always in focus.

The Chairman, Umuchigbo Nike lands committee, Chief John Aneke expressed optimism that the new executive of Nike Uno cultural Union Will live up to expectations in their duties.

He stated ,”The focus of this administration will be centred on the implementation of a strategy to reposition Nike Uno Cultural Union for higher operational effectiveness, continuous relevance on the larger society, members empowerment, cultural development and discipline. We shall ensure that the assets of the Union, particularly landed properties are developed and put into proper use for economic empowerment of the Union and our members.”

Among other newly elected officials of the Union who participated in the inauguration were the Vice chairman, Hon Christopher Ugwu, the secretary General, Mr Ebuka Ngwu, the treasurer, Chief Sunday Ugwuokwor, the Financial secretary, Mr Kingsley Agbo, among others.