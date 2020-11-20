Day CP Habu Savoured ACP Bello’s Giant Strides At No 9 PMF Squadron in Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Glaringly, it was a happy Thursday evening for Kano sate Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, when on 19 November, he visited No. 9 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron, Hotoro, where he commissioned a number of projects, embarked upon by his host, the Commanding Officer, ACP Shuaibu Bello. Interestingly, CP Habu’s glorious visit to celebrate success stories at No 9 PMF Squadron almost coincided with his one year anniversary as Kano state Commissioner of Police, having assumed office on 21 November, 2019.

Speaking during the colourful event, the elated Police Boss said, “when I assumed duty as Kano state Commissioner of Police about a year ago, I drew an action plan to effectively police the state. We sustained the Operation Puff Adder, intensified Community Policing engagements, incorporated community problem-solving approach, use of technology in investigation, intelligence and operations, Evidence-based and intelligence-driven investigations, strengthening the Public Relations department of the Command and massive campaign against Daba, Drug Abuse and other vices.”

The Commissioner of Police expressed delight that ACP Bello could record such monumental achievements, within a very short while, having been posted to the Squadron on 18 May, 2020.

In less than six months, ACP Bello carried out a number of projects that repositioned No 9 PMF Squadron, giving it a face-lift that did not only adored the environment with beautiful outlook, but also changed the behavioural pattern of both officers and people of the Barack community.

Even though he religiously carried out his day-to-day statutory activities diligently, ACP Bello, recorded numerous achievements which have boosted the morale, as well as secured the welfare of men and officers of the Squadron. He created local training of Obstacles for the Squadron in order to ensure adequate capacity building of the personnel. ACP Bello also constructed Observation Tower, fenced the Squadron, Armoury, mounted American Bank Wire around the entire fenced Squadron, created Unit Commanders offices, constructed Sentry Platforms/Changing Room, lightened the entire Administrative Blocks and its surroundings.

Upon assumption of duty at the Squadron, ACP Bello observed that there were shortage for operational vehicles, even though there were a number of vehicles in dire need of repairs. According to him, ” I discovered most of the operational vehicles are grounded and abandoned. I made frantic efforts and ensured the general repairs of Mercedes Lorry Truck (including painting, electrical work, fixing of brand new tyres and tempolin cover of the body), overhauling and general repairs of Steyr Mini Lorry Vehicle Troop Carrier, general repairs and painting of Hilux Co’s Staff car and Ford Operational vehicles, including changing four new tyres each, overhauling of 2i/C Squadron Nissan staff car, among others.

ACP Bello, a sports lover, keeps fit every morning, as he leads men and officers of the squadron on early and every morning jogging that not only wad off criminals, but also encourage the neighbourhood to engage in sporting activities that keeps the body fit and healthy. His mien approach to issues has not only continued to boost the morale of men and officers of the Squadron, but has also instilled discipline both individual and collective approach to issues, assignments and duties. To hold youths within the Squadron community together and help them shun crime and criminal activities, ACP Bello organizes periodically sporting competitions for them. ACP Bello, however, confessed that he was able to record all the achievements, applying the strategies of Community Policing, adding that the fatherly advise of CP Habu Sani also hugely contributed to the success story.

Little wonder CP Habu Sani described the giant strides of ACP Bello as part of the results of the strategies his Management Team adopted in policing the state. Identifying fully with ACP Bello, CP Habu, who recalled ACP Bello’s uncommon achievements at No 46 PMF Squadron, Abuja, pointed out that, in all aspects of policing the state, Community Policing is in the forefront.

He added that, “we have made remarkable achievements in the course of policing the state. This feat was achieved as a result of intensified Community Policing engagements and continued partnership with all stakeholders in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, on Community-based Policing.

‘Based on the reports we have on from various Community Policing stakeholders, members of the public appreciates the efforts of the Police in Kano in combating crimes and criminality, and we have public trust and confidence. ”

CP Habu also used the occasion to list support received from individuals through Community Policing strategy, by the Command in recent times, to include 10 vehicles donated by good sported individuals and organizations, refurbished 21 vehicles, renovated 16 buildings and furnished 24 offices with modern furnitures.

He added that, “on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Kano, AIG Sadiq A. Bello, we thank all those that supported us in the course of discharging our Policing Mandate and welfare of the personnel. We will continue to cooperate with you to ensure a more secured and peaceful Kano state.

“I appreciate the government and the food people of Kano State for their prayers, supports, encouragements, and cooperation. Currently, with low crime rate, stable and peaceful atmosphere in the state, we will continue to formally and informally partner with our various stakeholders to surmount any emerging security challenge jn tune with Inspector General of Police’s vision and mission on Community Policing.”

CP Habu, however, commended ACP Bello for making the Command proud within his short stay as Commanding Officer in charge of No 9 PMF Squadron, Hotoro, predicting that his hardwork, selfless service and diligence to duty will only take him to the top of his career.

Indeed, the historic visit of CP Habu to No 9 PMF Squadron, Hotoro, shall remain evergreen in the memories of officers and men of the Squadron who mingled freely and took photographs with the amiable, but disciplined technolgy-driven Crime Buster, who also splashed cash and plaque gifts to deserving officers and men, before departing the Squadron in high spirit.