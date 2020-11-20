28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Day CP Habu Savoured ACP Bello’s Giant Strides…

IGP assures of safe yuletide as 9 missing…

Paucity of funds, conflict, major obstacles to child’s…

FG Offers N65bn To ASUU For Earned Allowances,…

If you don’t like current lawmakers, get better…

Concrete policies and laws necessary for climate change…

Oilwatch to FG: Fast track Ogoni Cleanup process

GEJ @ 63: A man for all seasons

INEC: IPAC Alerts On Plot To Use Court…

Salami submits Magu probe panel report to Buhari

News SECURITY

IGP assures of safe yuletide as 9 missing ASPs regain freedom

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has reassured Nigerians that the Force is working assiduously to ensure an improved safety and tactical presence of police personnel on our highways as the yuletide approaches.

This is even as the 9 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who got missing along Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State, on November 8, have been rescued.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, disclosed that two of the police officers are currently receiving medical treatment while the 7 others are being debriefed.

The Force Spokesman who debunked the news making the rounds that the missing officers were 12 said that the correct number was 9.

He disclosed that the 9 ASPs were on their way to Gusau in Zamfara State from Maiduguri at the time of the incident.

“The Nigeria Police have successfully rescued 9 Police Officers who earlier went missing on November 8, 2020, between Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State after the night commercial bus they were traveling in came under attack by heavily armed men, all dressed in Military Camouflage, but suspected to be bandits.

“Covert operation to locate and rescue the officers commenced immediately they were discovered missing en-route to their destination.

“Thus, the apparent delay in commenting on the unfortunate incident was a deliberate decision aimed at protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue operation and the concomitant safety of the officers.

“It is also important to state that preliminary investigation has shown that the attack on the vehicle was an opportunistic crime as the officers were all traveling in mufti, unarmed and alongside other private citizens in the commercial vehicle.

“The total number of officers involved in the incident is 9 and not 12 as previously, wrongly reported in some sections of the media.

“Follow-up investigation into the incident is still ongoing,” the statement noted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Breaking: Reprieve for Obaseki as parties apply for settlement in Edo PDP crisis

Editor

Gold Mining: FG calls for partnership against illegal Trans-border trade

Editor

Covid-19: Rights activist makes plea for female prisoners

Editor

COVID – 19: Frank commends patriotic Nigerians, corporate bodies on donation, warns against embezzlement of fund

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Ember Month Festivities: ASETU organises security retreat to avert challenges

Editor

ECOWAS wants government to tackle infrastructural development

Editor

APC governors mourn with Sanwo – Olu, Bello

Editor

Kaduna PDP urges Nigerians to be vigilante over APC

Editor

Air strikes kill bandits, destroy camp in Katsina

Editor

FG begins nationwide highway management plan

Editor

Refugee Commission distributes palliatives in 11 states

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More