UAG accuses Northern Youths Movement of Inciting Nigerians against the military

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has accused Northern Youths Movement (NYM) of Inciting Nigerians against the military.



NYM recently accused the military of complicity in the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.



The youths also called for the removal of the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno (rtd).



Reacting to the insinuation, UAG said that NYM threw caution to the wind in the accusation.

UAG in a statement signed by it’s Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion lamented that the accusation came at a time the military is mourning seven of it’s men that died in the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft King Air B350i crash.



According to UAG “The 7 Nigerian Airforce personnel that died in the crash had been in Minna for days conducting ISR missions in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students and staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

“Same week Nigerian Army troops on Tuesday recovered Marte from the hands of ISWAP/ Boko Haram Terrorists who laid siege in that area for some days.”



“UAG therefore urge those behind the Northern Youths Movement (NYM) to urgently apologize to Nigerian military for this wrong accusation.



“Nigeria and especially our military personnel is facing difficult times. This is time for all to unite behind our military to bring an end to the Insecurity.

“UAG should also be reminded that the new security chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General LEO Irabor are determined to add immense value to the security disposition, thereby securing our country.”