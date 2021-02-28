27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

News

UAG accuses Northern Youths Movement of Inciting Nigerians against the military

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has accused Northern Youths Movement (NYM) of Inciting Nigerians against the military.


NYM recently accused the military of complicity in the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.


The youths also called for the removal of the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno (rtd).


Reacting to the insinuation, UAG said that NYM threw caution to the wind in the accusation.

UAG in a statement signed by it’s Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion lamented that the accusation came at a time the military is mourning seven of it’s men that died in the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft King Air B350i crash.


According to UAG “The 7 Nigerian Airforce personnel that died in the crash  had been in Minna for days conducting ISR missions in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students and staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

“Same week Nigerian Army troops on Tuesday recovered Marte from the hands of ISWAP/ Boko Haram Terrorists who laid siege in that area for some days.”


“UAG therefore urge those behind the Northern Youths Movement (NYM) to urgently apologize to Nigerian military for this wrong accusation.


“Nigeria and especially our military personnel is facing difficult times. This is time for all to unite behind our military to bring an end to the Insecurity.

“UAG should also be reminded that the new security chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General LEO Irabor are determined to add immense value to the security disposition, thereby securing our country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Galaxy Backbone to protect sensitive govt. data

Editor

Eid-El-Kabir: IGP orders intensive patrols, urges compliance to ban on mass gatherings

Editor

COVID-19: NLC writes FG, makes case for daily income earners, the poorest, health workers

Editor

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill armed robber in Barkin Ladi

Editor

Coalition urges Senate to reject Anti-social media bill

Editor

Insecurity: 1,165 killed, 113 abducted in North-West in eight months – Report

Editor

Activists raise alarm over harmful dangerous powder substance in circulation

Editor

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council decry undue criticism of Igbo leaders

Editor

I still use my private car, says Gov Makinde

Editor

Ogah endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO top Job

Editor

FG Assures Adequate Support for Environmental Health Profession

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More