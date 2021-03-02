24 C
Breaking: Suswam Killed

Gun men believed to be loyal to Terwase Akwaza alias Gana were alleged to have gruesomely murdered Dr. Terkula, senator Gabriel Suswam elder brother at Anyiin in logo local government area of Benue state.

According to sources, Dr. Terkula, the proprietor of Ashi Polytechnic was Anyiin was on campus at the late hours when the gun men arrived in a Toyota Dognyash and shot him dead before fleeing the scene.

Since the killing of former wanted ‘terrorist’ by the military last year, some prominent persons from Sankara area who initiated the amnesty for Gana were accused by his loyalists and vowed to eliminate them in which senator Gabriel Suswam and his are their main target.

It is not clear at the time of filing this report about the security situation in the area even as the Benue State police command could not be reached for confirmation

