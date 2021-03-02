27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

News

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

The National Youth Service Corps has blamed inadequate funding as the major challenge affecting its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the revelation at the 2021 NYSC SAED Stakeholders’ Meeting and Training of Desk Officers, held at the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

General Ibrahim stated however that the Scheme will not rest on its oars in its quest to sustain and build on the achievements made within the last one year towards making Corps Members employers of labour.

“The major challenges of the SAED programme are inadequate finance for Corps Empowerment, which includes skill and entrepreneurial training facilities, business start-up capital, access to mentorship as well as insufficient bilateral and multilateral collaborations”.

“Despite the unusual situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant dislocation of many businesses in 2020, it is gratifying that so much has been achieved”, he said.

Ibrahim urged participants at the training to make deliberations that would lead to the expansion of the existing collaborations as well as developing new ones.

The Director-General who said Corps Members are equal and laden with same potentials irrespective of state of deployment urged the SAED stakeholders to spread the opportunities of empowerment across the country in order to enhance national development. 

The Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, Mr Hilary Nasamu said as a result of the fallout of the 2020 edition of the programme, participant stakeholders expressed commitment to provide resources to tackle the challenges and chart a brighter way for the economic empowerment of Corps Members.

He said despite the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Scheme made a positive difference and improved the scorecard of the NYSC SAED initiative.

He listed the successes recorded to include; NYSC-BOI partnership, NYSC-Unity Bank Partnership, NYSC-BATNF Partnership, NYSC-EDC Partnership, NYSC-Access Bank Partnership, NYSC-LFN Partnership, NYSC-NIRSAL MFB Collaboration among others.

“Winners in this programme received a package of business mentoring and funding totalling N3,000,000:00 for Corps Members per camp and N9,000,000:00 for 30 winners in 3 states”, he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Abagana Group Writes IG Over SARS Encroachment on Land

Editor

Coronavirus: Buhari condoles with Italy, Iran, South Korea

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: Senator Ubah lauds judiciary, promises to rebuild Anambra South district

Editor

Civil servants protest 13months non payment of salaries in Rivers

Editor

How I’ll work for Buhari – Gambari

Editor

Rep.Member, Hon.Chukwuegbo, begins distribution of Covid-19 palliative

Editor

COVID-19: FCT Administration releases template on easing lockdown

Editor

COVID-19 Update: New cases rise to 17 as total number is now 305

Editor

NAF commended for being first to establish single Service War College

Editor

COVID-19: NUJ Commends Doctors, Cautions Politicians

Editor

Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroy ISWAP facilities, kill several fighters

Editor

Covid 19 : Kebbi closes public, private schools

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More