Minister reiterates Buhari’s commitment Towards Local Content Development

By John Okeke

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development arc Olamilekan Adegbite has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards the development of local content in the manufacturing and mining sector.

This was contained in a statement by S.A Media to the Minister ,Ayodeji Adeyemi.

The minister made the disclosure after being briefed about the Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, that was signed between the National Metallurgical Development Centre, NMDC, Jos, an agency under the supervision of the ministry of Mines and Steel development, MMSD and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, Kaduna.

The Minister noted the MOU would encourage local production of spare parts for industries, thus allowing the nation to conserve its foreign exchange and also creating jobs. “This agreement between the National Metallurgical Development Centre, an agency under this ministry and DICON signals a new frontier of partnership that will boost research and promote the local production of spare parts. It thus buttresses the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards job creation.

The director general, Engr. Prof. Linus Asuquo, NMDC who led the management of the team to the signing of the MOU said that the country had a lot to gain from it. He noted that it would further promote skill development in the workforce while also creating jobs. “This agreement with DICON signals a new partnership that will boost research and promote the local production of spare parts and equipment. Ultimately the country would save the foreign exchange it would have spent on importing spare parts The NMDC will be looking forward to deepening this bilateral relationship with DICON for the good of our nation,’ he said

One of the objective of the MOU is that both parties shall establish research and innovative linkages and collaboration that would be of mutual benefit to their agencies.