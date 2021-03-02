27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

News

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over alleged fraud

By Felix Khanoba

All is not well in Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) as staff members of the organisation are calling for the immediate sack of the Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku. 

The staff accused the NIPC boss of allegedly misappropriating the Commission’s funds to the tune of N800 billion even as they staged a protest to press home their demand. 

The protest has seen the Commission placed under lock and key as no one including the management staff, were allowed into the premises since last week.

The leader of the NIPC staff union, Yusuf Mustapha, who lamented the alleged misappropriation of funds, said the Executive Secretary also engaged in anti-labour practices and other misdemeanours. 

He listed them to include wrongful dismissal of staff, deliberate under declaration of vacancies during the 2020 promotion period and preferential use of annual performance evaluation report  to favour selected cronies to the detriment of others.

The NIPC staff members also expressed concerns on the alleged manner the Executive Secretary tampered with the result of the 2020 promotion exercise as well as the manifest ineptitude in understanding the mandate of investment promotion. 

Others allegations are breach of public procurement Act in the procurement process by issuing a contract to an unregistered company that supplied substandard computer consumables. 

Some of the staff also lamented the level of redundancy in the Commission, saying they only collect salary but no work to be done. 

The staff union  also lamented that the NIPC boss regularly embarks on overseas business travels and training without seeking and obtaining approval of the council. 

While calling for the immediate removal of Sadiku as NIPC boss, the  sunion said all promotion issues including 2018 should be immediately resolved in favour of staff. 

“All outstanding arrears and payment of severance packages to retired staff of the commission should be immediately paid. 

“Reversal of dismissal of all staff sacked in the last four years and immediate renovation, rehabilitation of zonal offices and headquarters,” the union said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NAYES throws its weight behind community policing initiative

Editor

Adamawa State Gov, Fintiri loses mother

Editor

COVID-19: Dokpesi recovers, urges govt to invest in health care

Editor

EU Commends President Buhari on release of abducted students

Editor

5 students bag 1st Class as Law School releases 2020 bar finals results

Editor

Akpabio remains our man of integrity, says GPMI

Editor

Zamfara: PDP alleges plot by Supreme Court to reverse itself

Editor

NAF jets destroy BHTs structures at Warshale

Editor

*UN Security Council receives report to place US on global conflict escalation watchlist*

Editor

Coronavirus: FG to review 2020 Budget – Finance Minister

Editor

Ohanaeze Ndigbo mourns Rear Admiral Nfubuisi Ksnu(rtd), Senat

Editor

Group advise women to embrace entrepreneurship for improve economy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More