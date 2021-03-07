Niger Delta: Sen. Godswill Akpabio gets diapora accreditation

The Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio will Tomorrow (Monday) receive a letter of accreditation signed by Nigerians in diaspora from France, Italy and UK.

Akpabio is was also the former governor of Akwa- Ibom state is described as a worthy ambassador of the Niger Delta, Nigeria and Africa as a continent for his examplary and transparent leadership style.

In a press statement signed by the president General of Global Peace Movement International UK, Dr. Mike Uyi said aim of this accreditation is to promote excellence, encourage achievers and motivate key industry players, who have contributed immensely to the development and growth of Nigeria and democracy.

“During his 8 years as a governor in Akwa-Ibom, he introduced the slogan ‘Akwa Ibom Ado OK’, the slogan which has dragged the attention of other States, Personalities both at home and Diaspora and the world at large to the state; which forced many Akwa Ibomite living outside the state to return home in order to see, enjoy and benefit from the dividend of Akpabio’s led Administration”.

“It was because of his high performance that President mohammadu Buhari nominated him as a Minister of the Niger Delta and until today, his performance can’t be compared to other ministers. He hi ranked high as a Minister of Niger Delta with high grades”.

Dr. Uyi said Akpabio’s progressive portfolio has added a label (GSM) to his personality. The label GSM stands for: Governor (G), Senator (S) and Minister (M).

According to Uyi, “We shall be celebrating the achievements and contributions of a compatriot to the task of nation building, we recognise this Nigerian distinguished son who have arisen and made marks in his leadership style as a Minister who sees nothing than to develop the Niger Delta region”

“We are in Nigeria to honour this distinguished Nigerian who has dedicated his life to good governance and promoting the image of the country within Africa and the world at large. We are proud of Sen. Godswill Akpabio”.