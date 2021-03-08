32 C
News

Dropped Zamfara SAs, DGs snub gov, parade selves as govt officials

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Despite the official announcement dropping all the Special Advisers and Director-Generals by the government of Zamfara, some of these officers still go to their offices thereby ignoring the action of the state government.


Some of them, according to investigation by our reporter, have even gone to the extent of claiming to be too big to be dropped.


According to the investigation, some of the affected officers, especially those who were closed to the governor before they were dropped, could still be seen attending government functions as if they were not affected.


Some of the people who expressed their concern with regard to this action described it as disobedience and disrespect to the orders of the governor, calling on him to as a matter of fact, take immediate measure against the disobedient.


Alhaji Sani Labaran, a civil servant who works with the Environment ministry, told our reporter that what some of the dropped officers are exhibiting is totally a sign of disrespect of the orders of the government, and that there is the need for the governor to live up to expectation and deal with the matter accordingly.


Also contributing, a politician in the state, Malan Habibi Tudu, explained that he had never seen what he was witnessing in Zamfara, that an officer was relieved of his duty and again continued to pretend he was not relieved.


Habibi then advised that the governor should not only call them to order, but he should completely sack them to serve as a lesson to others in future who may think of committing similar offence.


Commenting further, Habibi said no responsible government will tolerate this kind of disrespect as long as it is in control of the government activities anywhere in the world.

