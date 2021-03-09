BREAKING: Buhari flags off 2044Km Eastern narrow gauge railway project

By Myke Uzendu

The nation is set for the ground breaking ceremony of the Eastern railway rehabilitation project which will run from Port-Hacourt in Rivers state to Maiduguri in Borno State.

The landmark project which will by kicked-off by President Muhammdu Buhari is a narrow-gauge rail track stretching from Port-Harcourt through the South-East, North Central and North-East, terminating in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital with a branch off to Kaduna and Jos.



In a recent media chat, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the extension of the corridor to Abakiliki and Awka, capitals of Ebonyi and Anambra states respectively.



The project has a total of 61 stations and passing loops and has a contract timeline of 36 months.



The project was designed for a maximum speed of 80km/h on the main line as well as 60km/h on the branch line.



The project is being handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

…Details coming