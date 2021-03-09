CENSTLEYO storms Abuja for youth mobilization, empowerment workshop

Officials of CENSTLEYO during their engagement with the House Commitee on Youth Development, Hon Yemi Adaramodu

Youths all over the country have congregated at Catholic Secretariat Resource Center, Garki Abuja for the 3rd edition of learning the tools for youth empowerment and representation put together by the Center For Strategic Leadership and Youth Orientation (CENSTLEYO)



The theme of the workshop that is expected to run from 3rd-7th March is ‘Doing the learning’

The keynote address was delivered by Mr Cedric Atangana from France.



Edoka Idoko CEO/Founder Ojire Prime lectured participants on practical steps for young entrepreneur to begin and sustain the journey.

The Project Director for CENSTLEYO, Comrade Uche Madubuko while speaking on the objectives of the five day workshop said that it is aimed at activating critical mass to lead to actualization of young people’ intended agenda.



Comr. Madubuko said that the workshop is also aimed at mobilizing like-minded people to champion good governance.



The workshop according to the Project Director of CENSTLEYO was put together to identifying and train young men and women who are interested and passionate to develop self to further develop others.



In his welcome address, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENSTLEYO, Mr Imah Felix Emeka said that time has come for the youths to step out of their comfort zones and take responsibility for the betterment of Nigeria.



He noted that youths cannot be said to be leaders of tomorrow if they fail to lay put up strategies to take over from the generation that is prepared to consume their tommorow for them even before it arrives.



Mr Imah Felix Emeka said that CENSTLEYO has built a robust network with forward looking organizations all over the world for the empowerment of youths who are ready to stand out for good governance in Nigeria.



The group as part of the program for the day paid a visit to the Chairman, House of Representatives’ Commitee on Youth Development, Hon Yemi Adaramodu representing Ekiti South/Ikere/Ise/Orun federal constituency at the green chamber.



CENSTLEYO’s leadership engaged the lawmaker on the issue of poor implementation of the social protection programs in many quarters.



CENSTLEYO particularly raised questions on the acclaimed ten billion Naira (N10b) been distributed to the poor and vulnerable monthly.



The group observed that most of the government’s interventions are only heard on news media without corresponding effect on the target audience.



In his response, the Chairman, House Commitee on Youths Development, Hon Yemi Adaramodu commeneded CENSTLEYO for bringing up issues that really affect the youths and vulnerable persons.



He Adaramodu noted that CENSTLEYO is the only youth group that has visited his office with issues that borders on good governance noting that many groups need to borrow a leaf from CENSTLEYO.



Hon Yemi Adaramodu expressed his preparedness to partner with CENSTLEYO as it carries out her empowerment programs all over the country.



The Founder and CEO of CENSTLEYO Mr Imah Felix Emeka, The Project Director, Comrd. Uche Madubuko, National Officers and State Coordinators were in the team that visited the National Assembly.