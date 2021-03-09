27.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2021 IWD: Group seeks action on mental illness…

FCTA unveils strategies to reposition education sector

Certificate collection: LASU refutes allegation of extortion, sets…

VON DG urge Youths to embrace Agriculture

Provision of water and other amenities are exclusive…

PHOTO NEWS

Nasarawa Assembly directs SUBEB to revoke school contract

Women’s Day: NACA calls for gender equity in…

APC governors approve six months maternity leave for…

International Women’s Day: Group sensitises Plateau women on…

World

China to keep large-scale railway construction in next five years: NPC deputy


The operation mileage of China’s railway network is expected to hit 170,000 kilometers by 2025, including 50,000 kilometers of high-speed and inter-city rails, said Lu Dongfu, deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC) during an interview with People’s Daily.


Lu, who’s also the board chairman of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., noted that by that time, China’s railway network will have covered all cities with 200,000 urban residents and above, and high-speed rails will connect 98 percent of the cities with a population of over 500,000.


During China’s 13th Five-Year Plan period, or the last five years, the total operation mileage of China’s railway network expanded 20.9 percent from 121,000 kilometers to 146,300 kilometers. The length of high-speed rails nearly doubled from 19,800 kilometers to 37,900 kilometers.


Completing the construction of a “four vertical and four horizontal” railway network ahead of schedule, the country is accelerating to form an “eight vertical and eight horizontal” railway network. Now, China is home to the world’s most modern railway network and most advanced high-speed railway network.


During the past five years, China’s railway network handled 14.9 billion passenger trips, 9 billion of which were completed by bullet trains. The two figures surged 41 percent and 152 percent from those during the 12th Five-Year Plan period, respectively.


Independent innovation of the railway sector achieved major accomplishments in the past five years, making China one of the global leaders in terms of railway technologies.


The country has grasped the most advanced technologies in designing high-speed and heavy-load trains, as well as tracks in plateau and cold regions. All of its intelligent high-speed rail technologies are developed independently. Its Fuxing bullet trains are able to run at speed ranging from 160 to 350 kilometers per hour.


According to Lu, China’s Tibet Autonomous Region started operating Fuxing trains powered by both internal-combustion and electricity before July 1 last year, marking the opening of high-speed train services in all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions.


Besides, a batch of intelligent Fuxing trains were launched for the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, Beijing-Harbin high-speed railway, Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway and Chengdu-Chongqing high-speed railway, to bring quality trip experiences to more passengers, Lu said.


China also kicked off a project called CR450 to develop new-generation Fuxing bullet trains that are faster, safer, more environmentally friendly, more energy-saving, and more intelligent, Lu said, adding that the project will consolidate the country’s edge in high-speed railway.
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Women Empowerment: EU Unfolds Gender Equality Based Action Plan (GAP III)

Editor

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Editor

China’s Sanjiangyuan National Park becomes ideal home of Tibetan antelopes

Editor

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh Summit

Editor

Some Westerners show double standards, hypocrisy on Xinjiang-related issues: expert

Editor

How civil orgainsations in Russia aided development

Editor

Chinese enterprises quicken steps to resume production

Editor

Township in S China’s Hainan sees tourism boom after forging ties with aerospace projects

Editor

Compilation of civil code fills legislative gaps for China

Editor

Belt and Road National Pavilion enriches consumers’ choices, stimulates spillover effect of CIIE

Editor

Contactless dining becomes trendy amidst epidemic prevention

Editor

China’s central SOEs to offer 3.2 billion yuan for poverty alleviation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More