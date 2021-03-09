Nasarawa Assembly directs SUBEB to revoke school contract

27.4 C
From Beauty John,  Lafia 

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Monday, directed the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to revoke contract for the construction of two blocks of classroom and office at LGEA Primary School Sabon Gida, Kokona LGA, due to incompetence displayed by the contractor.

Chairman,House Committee on Education Science and Technology Hon.Daniel Ogazi gave the directive when the contractor and other defaulting contractors as well as management of SUBEB appeared before the committee in Lafia.

The contract which is been handled by a contractor, Five and Seven Furniture, according to the house is to be revoke due to what it described as shoddy Job and lack of capability to deliver by the contractor and be awarded to a more competent contractor.

Hon. Ogazi noted that the invitation of the defaulting contractors followed the inspection visit by the committee to the sites of the ongoing SUBEB school projects across the state and the need to address the observations made by the committee.

While revealing that right from the foundation, five and Seven Furniture has shown his inability to deliver quality job hence the need for the revocation to enable more competent contractor handle the job.

While interacting with other contractors, Ogazi observed the default areas in their works and the need to put heads together with SUBEB to ensure that government is not short changed.

He enjoined all contractors handling SUBEB projects in the state to adhere strictly to their contract specifications as the committee will not spare anyone found wanting.

Responding, the SUBEB chairman Mohammed Musa Danazumi appreciated the committee noting that the inspection by the assembly is helping greatly as most of the contractors are siting up promising to ensure that all the observations made by the committee are fully implemented by the contractors.

