27.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2021 IWD: Group seeks action on mental illness…

FCTA unveils strategies to reposition education sector

Certificate collection: LASU refutes allegation of extortion, sets…

VON DG urge Youths to embrace Agriculture

Provision of water and other amenities are exclusive…

PHOTO NEWS

Nasarawa Assembly directs SUBEB to revoke school contract

Women’s Day: NACA calls for gender equity in…

APC governors approve six months maternity leave for…

International Women’s Day: Group sensitises Plateau women on…

News

PHOTO NEWS

L-R: Former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist(NUJ), Ebonyi State, Comrade Godwin Okafor; Chairman, Nigeria Arise for Leadership Movement(NALM), Comrade, Timothy Elewere; President, Coalition of Civil Society and Media Executive for Good Governance (COCMEGG), Mr. Omoba Aigbegbele and General Secretary, COCMEGG, James Okonko, during the press conference on the state of the nation in
Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: OKEKE JANE

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BENUE: USA Assisted Solar Power Excites Mornarchs

Editor

Insecurity: Reps call for more professionalism from Army

Editor

Okoko fulfilled his purpose as Ijaw hero – Gov. Diri

Editor

VON receives office secretariat from EFCC as Magu rues lack of machinery for fight against graft

Editor

NHGSFP: PAACA calls for more sensitization, wider participation

Editor

Insecurity: Matawallen reiterates commitment to end killings

Editor

CAC downgrades coy’ status over non-filing of annual returns

Editor

Nasarawa Assembly directs SUBEB to revoke school contract

Editor

NGO drags Atiku to court over N500m campaign debt

Editor

COVID-19: Atiku urges health workers to remain steadfast

Editor

Adamawa begins repatriation of Almajiri children, says process is permanent

Editor

Reps threaten to reject NERC’s 2021 budget over unpaid debt to REA

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More