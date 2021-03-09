37 C
News

Osinbajo commissions 4 boreholes in Nasarawa to mark 64th birthday

From Beauty John, Lafia

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Monday commissioned four boreholes  and distributed one of grant of N100,000 to fifty beneficiaries in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital.

The VP, during the commissioning at the residence of the Emir of Lafia,  Justice Sidi Bage the 1st, said it was in commemoration of his 64th birthday, and in appreciation for the love and support showered on him by the people of Nasarawa state.

Osinbajo, represented by his Assistant Hon. Gambo Manzo, said the four benefiting communities are ; Mararaban Akunza, Kan tsakuwa, Awuman and Lafia south of Lafia local government area.

Manzo, who was accompanied by the representative of the friends of the vice president, Stephanie  Adams, also presented sewing machines to beneficiaries.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at empowering small scale business owners and the poorest in the communities to become self reliance and avoid over dependency on while collar jobs.

“We are Lafia emirate council to inaugurate bore holes in four communities under the emirate council and also to give out a cash donation of N100,000 to fifty vulnerable persons each to enable them become self reliance,” he said.

In his remark, Governor Abdullahi  A Sule, described the vice president as a man of integrity as he felicitated with him for clocking 64th years.

Governor Sule, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, thanked the Vice President for the boreholes constructed in four communities under Lafia emirate council.

Responding, the Emir of Lafia and chairman  of the state traditional council, Justice Sidi Bage the 1st , commended the vice president for the gesture, as he charged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the funds for the purpose it is meant for.

