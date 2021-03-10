32 C
World

CGTN spokesperson: CGTN hopes the UK will heed calls to reverse the decision to revoke CGTN’s license

A spokesperson for CGTN on March 9 made the following remarks after a joint statement by international journalists and celebrities: 

Renowned Australian war correspondent and film-maker John Pilger, three-time Oscar winning director, producer and screenwriter Oliver Stone and other well-known broadcasters, journalists, musicians and academics, most of whom are British or have lived in Britain for a long time, jointly published an open letter on March 9 against Ofcom’s decision to revoke CGTN’s broadcasting license. They called on the regulator to reverse its decision and restore CGTN’s license. CGTN welcomes this action, and appreciates these voices for justice. We hope that the UK regulator can listen to these opinions calmly, end its political crackdown on Chinese media and correct this unfair decision as soon as possible. 

The spokesperson said that as an international news channel, CGTN is committed to providing accurate, timely and objective news and information with diverse and balanced views for our global audience. As the world’s most populous nation and the second-largest economy, China is increasingly connected and engaged with the rest of the world including the UK. It is our responsibility to present Chinese viewpoints and perspectives in our news reporting, which is what our viewers expect and is also in the interest of the public. We attach importance to complying with the local regulations in all the countries and regions into which we broadcast, and look forward to continuing to cooperate with regulators in a just, fair and transparent way. 

CGTN reiterates that we will continue to be committed to the principles of objectivity and impartiality and promote communication and understanding between the peoples of China and the rest of the world.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

