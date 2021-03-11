MoD commends sacrifices of Armed Forces personnel

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Musa Istifanus has commended the leadership and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the daily sacrifices towards ensuring that the nation is safe and secured.

The Permanent Secretary gave the commendation when he paid a working visit to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday.



The Permanent Secretary was received by the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor and Principal officers of the DHQ.



Mr Istifanus informed his host that he was at the DHQ and indeed the Armed Forces Complex to familiarize himself with the operational engagements and administrative activities of the DHQ in a bid to identify the areas of collaboration and support for the AFN in its herculean task of ensuring national security.

He conveyed the goodwill message of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), whom he said is appreciative of the daily sacrifices of AFN personnel towards ensuring that the nation is safe and secured.



In his welcome address, General Irabor advocated for more collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to enable the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) respond proactively and promptly to security challenges in tandem with the directives of the Commander-in- Chief.



The CDS noted that there was need to strengthen the existing working relationship between the MOD and the DHQ in order to close the existing bureaucracy to ensure that the directives of the Command – in – Chief are met within a specific timeline.

This, he said could be achieved by establishing structures that would enable the AFN effectively perform its constitutional duties of safeguarding the nation.



Gen Irabor thanked the Permanent Secretary, for the pivotal roles which the Ministry has played in assisting the AFN in its effort to tackle national security challenges.



The Permanent Secretary was accompanied by Directors in the Ministry.



He was later briefed on DHQ organisation and roles, as well as the various DHQ coordinated military operations within and outside the country.