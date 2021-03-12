31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Supreme Court affirms 10-year imprisonment of ex-Gov Dariye

Mining: Nigeria acquires key analytical infrastructure – Adegbite

Sofola assures of quality teaching, as Eko University…

Again LASU emerges second best on 2021 emerging…

Bandits attack Federal Forestry College in Kaduna, abduct…

PPPRA Projects Fuel Price At N212 Per Litre

National political advisor suggests enhancing scientific, technological support…

China’s democratic systems ensure people run the country

China to implement urban renewal action plan for…

China wins wide support from international society for…

News

Again LASU emerges second best on 2021 emerging economies university rankings

…As Oke congratulates university Community on new feat

By Success Damian

Lagos State University (LASU) has again clinched the Second Best position on the 2021 emerging economies university rankings.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Oyedamola Oke received with delight the great news of the University’s new rating as SECOND Best University in Nigeria on the 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday.

In a press release signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, Prof. Oke in his congratulatory message also unequivocally stated that the new status of the University is heartwarming, and a further attestation to her quality teaching, research exploits and robust service delivery.

The release read “The Acting Vice Chancellor therefore applauds the invaluable and immeasurable contributions of all stakeholders including, the Lagos State Government, members of staff (Teaching and Non-Teaching), and our world class students towards the newest ranking of the Institution.”

Prof. Oke noted that without the unwavering support and commitment of all stakeholders to the “LASU Project”, the feats would have been unattainable.

He also urged members of staff and the world class students (postgraduates and undergraduates) to be steadfast; continue to keep faith, work and walk with the University Management in her desire to claim the University’s pride of place among the comity of Universities not only in Nigeria, but the world at large.

The Acting Vice Chancellor recalled also that Lagos State University had, in 2020, been celebrated as the Second Best University in Nigeria as ranked by Times Higher Education (THE) World University ranking for 2021.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Schools Resumption: Lalong urges parents to teach children COVID-19 safety protocols

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

DHQ investigates allegations of murder against personnel in Taraba State

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Why we declined to declare Orji Kalu’s seat in Senate vacant – Lawan

Editor

Court sentences Metuh to 7-year imprisonment

Editor

Buhari appoints another northerner, Shehu as Secretary RMAFC

Editor

Forbes Award: Capt Hosa Dedicates Award To Nigerian Youth, Says He Is Humble

Editor

Desperate politicians want to set Plateau on fire, says Coalition of Mother’s

Editor

Dilapidated Hostels: UNN alumni can be of help, says Prof. Omeje

Editor

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

Editor

Ijaw Youths shutdown NDDC New Headquarters over alleged injustice in leadership

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More