31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Supreme Court affirms 10-year imprisonment of ex-Gov Dariye

Mining: Nigeria acquires key analytical infrastructure – Adegbite

Sofola assures of quality teaching, as Eko University…

Again LASU emerges second best on 2021 emerging…

Bandits attack Federal Forestry College in Kaduna, abduct…

PPPRA Projects Fuel Price At N212 Per Litre

National political advisor suggests enhancing scientific, technological support…

China’s democratic systems ensure people run the country

China to implement urban renewal action plan for…

China wins wide support from international society for…

Education

Sofola assures of quality teaching, as Eko University of Medicine & Health Sciences matriculates 36 students

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Prof Soga Sofola, Vice Chancellor, Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ijaniki, Lagos State, has assured students of quality teaching by quality staff as well as conducive environment for learning and recreation.

Sofola was speaking at the matriculation ceremony of 36 students in the institution on March 11, 2021.

In a well attended Zoom event, Sofola said “You students are assured of quality teaching by quality staff as well as conducive environment for learning and recreation.”

Speaking on the rigour associated with medical programme, he said he urged the students to work hard in order to earn good grades “You are strongly advised to work very hard in order to attain good grades.”

In his advice to the newly matriculated students Sofola said apart from being endowed with quality teaching, the freshers also have the fortune of having their senior students close to them for direction “For those in 100 level classes, being close to your seniors, you will also be picking up on some elements of medical sciences and terminologies.”  

He also congratulated the parents of the matriculants saying “As for the parents, we congratulate you on the start of seeing your children aspiring to be Medical doctors but they have to work very hard. We pray that God rewards abundantly the investment on your children.”

According to Chief (Dr) Ibraheem, Ayodele Hammed, the Founder and Proprietor of Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences (EKOUNIMED), the institution is a specialised, privately owned, medical, non-sectarian, and co-educational institution

With the Vision to be a world-class institution for the medical and other health professions in terms of learning, research, character building and service to humanity, it also has the Mission to provide an all-embracing health education and services through the production of world class, resourceful and competent physicians, dentists, nursing, pharmacists and other healthcare providers; who will be equipped to deliver the cutting edge promotive, preventive and specialized medical and other health-related education and practices.

According to him the University has approval to run six main programmes which include Faculty of Clinical Sciences; Faculty of Community Medicine and Primary Health Care; Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; Faculty of Dentistry and Faculty of Nursing.

Hammed also assured that the university is doing well in the hands of very seasoned academics and administrators. “We already have MOU with EKO HOSPITAL, Ikeja and Alimosho State General Hospital as our Teaching hospitals and Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos as our Teaching and Research Partner. Also EKOUNIMED is currently under the full medical education mentorship of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) under the approval and coordination of the National Universities Commission, Abuja, and statutory oversight of Nigeria Medical Council.”

On justification for existence of his school he said based on current population of about 200 million, with a 3.5% annual growth rate from the 2006 census (National Population Commission, 2017), the country is grossly deficient in medical doctors and other health professionals including pharmacists, physiotherapists, nurses, laboratory scientists, etc.

“Our health manpower level is so poor that the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) performance rating places Nigeria 187th out of 191 nations! Far from the WHO recommendation of a minimum of one doctor to 600 patients, Nigeria has a ratio of one doctor to 6000 patients! The country needs more than 303, 000 doctors to meet the WHO standard, and at least 10,605 new doctors annually to join the workforce (NOIPolls. Abuja August 3rd, 2017). Yet, of the 72,000 registered doctors in the country, only 35,000 are in active practice, more than 50% are in diaspora,” he disclosd.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why we are demanding N10bn from FG, ASUU – Students

Editor

AG Church hails re-appointment of Nto as education college’s provost

Editor

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of excellence projects

Editor

Polytechnics Workers give 7-day ultimatum to FG over IPPIS, others

Editor

ASUU seeks better welfare package for journalists

Editor

UniAbuja students get N200, 000 bail for ‘forging’ NECO certificates

Editor

25 get First Class as Veritas Varsity graduates 286 students

Editor

Institute tasks architects on cost of construction

Editor

NECO : 48% obtain credits in Maths, English, 3 others in Nov/Dec SSCE

Editor

How CBT centres defrauded candidates of N59m- JAMB

Editor

TETFund rejoices over Aworh’s emergence as IAFoST President

Editor

SERVICOM: TETFund unveils Service Charter

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More