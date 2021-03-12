36 C
Abuja
Court okays criminal probe against estranged wife of ex-aviation minister, court bailiff

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

An Abuja High Court sitting at Apo has said that the Nigerian police can go ahead with the criminal investigation of the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu over alleged forgery.

Chikwendu, her lawyer Enohor Moi-Wuyep alongside the bailiff of the court had claimed that they served the court documents directly on the respondent, Mr. Fani-Kayode concerning a child custody suit.

However, the lawyer to the erstwhile minister, Mr. Adeola Adedipe who appeared in protest before the presiding judge, Justice Sylvester Oriji, on Friday, disclosed that his client had not been duly served with the court’s processes.

Justice Oriji said it is for the Police to investigate whether the acknowledgment containing the endorsement with the name of the respondent (Fani-Kayode) was actually forged or not.

The plaintiff had in her application alleged that the ex-minister has denied her custody of her children.

The former minister had in a press statement refuted the allegations made by the plaintiffs.

The court ordered that a fresh hearing date be served on the respondent and adjourned the matter till April 21, 2021.

