36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court okays criminal probe against estranged wife of…

Ihiala SDP collapses into PDP for Obiora Okonkwo

Nigeria emerges Chairman of WATRA as Engr. Aboki…

Kaduna Forestry School: Troops rescue 180 kidnap victims

Hope for Nigeria’s agriculture as Nextier unveils report…

Distortions in the Minimum Wage debate

Supreme Court affirms 10-year imprisonment of ex-Gov Dariye

Mining: Nigeria acquires key analytical infrastructure – Adegbite

Sofola assures of quality teaching, as Eko University…

Again LASU emerges second best on 2021 emerging…

Politics

Ihiala SDP collapses into PDP for Obiora Okonkwo


By Ralph Christopher 

No fewer than 500 members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from all wards in Ihiala Local Government Area  Anambra state, Friday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before an excited crowd of PDP officials in the area.

The erstwhile SDP members said they decided to join PDP to back Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, who they said, “is better prepared and positioned to win the June 26 primary election of the party”.

The new entrants announced their defection during the Ihiala lap of Dr. Okonkwo’s tour of LGs to interact and market himself to leaders of the party, including LG, Ward executives and other stakeholders in the area.

Led by a former State Legislator and also an erstwhile SDP stalwart, Chief Chinedu Odimgbe, the new entrants said Okonkwo has shown that he is capable of winning the November 6 governorship election also.

According to Odimgbe, Okonkwo’s support for the party and the people have been unprecedented adding that “after listening to him (Okonkwo), you will have no other option than support him to become the next governor of our dear state”.

“We have seen several aspirants. Many of them have come to see us here. But none of them has been as detailed and convincing like Dikeora. He is well prepared for the job ahead. He has presented his 10-Point agenda and any true Anambra person that listens to him will not only work for him to win the primary election, but also, to win the governorship election and become our next governor.

“It is for this reason that we, all SDP members in all the wards in Ihiala local government area, have decided to join PDP and work for his success”, Odimgbe added.

The new entrants were recieved by the PDP  chairman in Ihiala LGA who urged them to remain good party men and women.

He promised to ease their integration into the PDP family and also accommodate them fully. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari condoles with govt. of Katsina over death of Lawal Kaita

Editor

Ibediro slams deputy over plot to take over NOS office

Editor

APC reconciliation job as a bobby trap for Tinubu

Editor

APC : We are on a mission to reposition our party- Buni

Editor

2023: We need a President of Igbo extraction for equity – Gen Okoloagu (Rtd)

Editor

Steer clear from Abia North politics, group warns Arewa youths, Ohanaeze youths

Editor

Edo guber: Why I cannot vote, by Oba of Benin

Editor

Otti: Oye’s greed driving eminent Igbo out of APGA

Editor

APC Crisis: Unwarranted attacks on Amaechi will be resisted –Chief Eze warns Tinubu

Editor

C/Rivers: Buni inaugurates Senator Mbu as chairman

Editor

PDP raises alarm over Anambra debt burden

Editor

PRP inaugurates party’s policy advisory committee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More