Ihiala SDP collapses into PDP for Obiora Okonkwo



By Ralph Christopher

No fewer than 500 members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from all wards in Ihiala Local Government Area Anambra state, Friday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before an excited crowd of PDP officials in the area.

The erstwhile SDP members said they decided to join PDP to back Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, who they said, “is better prepared and positioned to win the June 26 primary election of the party”.

The new entrants announced their defection during the Ihiala lap of Dr. Okonkwo’s tour of LGs to interact and market himself to leaders of the party, including LG, Ward executives and other stakeholders in the area.

Led by a former State Legislator and also an erstwhile SDP stalwart, Chief Chinedu Odimgbe, the new entrants said Okonkwo has shown that he is capable of winning the November 6 governorship election also.

According to Odimgbe, Okonkwo’s support for the party and the people have been unprecedented adding that “after listening to him (Okonkwo), you will have no other option than support him to become the next governor of our dear state”.

“We have seen several aspirants. Many of them have come to see us here. But none of them has been as detailed and convincing like Dikeora. He is well prepared for the job ahead. He has presented his 10-Point agenda and any true Anambra person that listens to him will not only work for him to win the primary election, but also, to win the governorship election and become our next governor.

“It is for this reason that we, all SDP members in all the wards in Ihiala local government area, have decided to join PDP and work for his success”, Odimgbe added.

The new entrants were recieved by the PDP chairman in Ihiala LGA who urged them to remain good party men and women.

He promised to ease their integration into the PDP family and also accommodate them fully.