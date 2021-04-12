26 C
Politics

MKO Abiola: Why IBB cancelled 1993 election – Obasanjo

By Williams Orji

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has insinuated that former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) cancelled the June 12, 1993 election presumably won by MKO Abiola due to “bad belle”.

Obasanjo insinuated this on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, after his investiture as a trustee of the Abeokuta Club.

The Owu-born elder statesman was honoured alongside Abiola. The late philanthropist was awarded a posthumous vice-patron of the club.

He said IBB’s action denied Egbaland and Ogun the privilege of producing three occupants of the nation’s top seat, including Ernest Shonekan, ex-Head of Interim National Government (ING)

“I want to thank the club for this honour being bestowed on me and the honour being bestowed on my school mate MKO Abiola which he richly deserved”, The Nation quoted him as saying.

“When you win a cup three times, you keep that cup. Isn’t it? If not for bad belle, Abeokuta would have produced the President of Nigeria three times, in which case we should have kept it permanently.”

Obasanjo assured of his continuous commitment to the development of the state, Nigeria, and global peace.

Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo described Obasanjo and Abiola as proud sons of Abeokuta.

The traditional ruler added that “bad blood” didn’t allow Abiola to emerge President.

