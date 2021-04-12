PHOTOS: The 12 Soldiers Killed By Benue Militia

The military authorities have unveiled the identities of the 11 soldiers and an officer killed by a militia in Bonta community of Konshisha council area of Benue State.

In a document sighted, the name of each soldier, a head shot, date of birth, and other details were unveiled.

Their bodies arrived a military cemetery at Wurukum in Makurdi for burial on Monday.

The military authorities earlier announced the killing of 11 soldiers who were on peacekeeping mission in Konshisha and Ukpute-Ainu communities in the state.