News

Buhari urges transperancy in Ogoni clean-up


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the ‘Second Governing Council of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) with a pledge to improve the socio-economic conditions of communities adversely impacted by oil spillage in the Niger Delta.
The Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund was also inaugurated.


The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha said the Federal Executive Council (FEC), last Wednesday, approved the award of contracts for six water supply schemes at the total cost of about N6.05 billion. 


He noted that the project will ensure the provision of potable water to impacted communities in Ogoniland. 


He said “As representatives of the Federal Government on HYPREP, and I strongly appeal to you to take this trust bestowed on you with all sense of responsibility and commitment.

You will be required to promote transparency, propriety and integrity in the operation of HYPREP to ensure optimal and satisfactory delivery of the required services. 


“I expect you to proffer solutions to the challenges of community disruption due to land disputes, leadership tussles and unnecessary pressure on the Contractors. If these bottlenecks are removed, work will progress freely and we will regain lost timelines,” he said. 


Earlier in his remark, Dr. Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, expressed confidence that the inauguration of the 2nd GC and BOT, being the delivery structures of HYPREP, will go a long way in improving the socio-economic and political conditions of the good people of Ogoniland and Nigeria, in general.


In his remarks, Chairman, BOT, Chief Mike Nwileaghi lauded the Federal Government for Ogoni representations on the board.

