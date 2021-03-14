FCTA warns residents against green areas abuse, cutting of trees

By Daniel Tyokua



The FCT Department of Parks and Recreation has warned residents of the territory against abuse of green areas, open space and indiscriminate cutting of trees.



The Director Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeez called on the residents to stop unwholesome activities in the areas and assist the Administration in its effort to make Abuja green and clean.



She explained that the 2005 parks regulation had spelt out the need for continued sanitation, but she regretted that despite the commitment of staff of the department and operators, erring persons come to defecate in some places at night.



“We work closely with Abuja Environmental Protection Board ,AEPB, to make sure that the level of sanitary condition in all green areas and open spaces is maintained.



“It is funny that after chasing the hoodlums away, they come back at night when our staff close. But we are not going back on removing them” she said.



Riskatu who stated this in an interview with some Journalists at the weekend, disclosed that the department has monitoring team, and would insist that all guidelines are fully obeyed in all the parks and recreation.



On the enforcement plan, the Director said the 2019 park policy that has been gazzetted is waiting for implementation by the FCT minister.



“The new park policy will soon be enforced, we are working on the implementation strategy of 2019 park policy that has been gazzetted, once we finish and get approval from the minister we will begin to enforce the rules.



“The minister has said that change of land use on green areas will not be allowed, so no green area can be changed to another land use. When we start the policy, any contravention on the green area will be taken care-of.”



The Director called on residents to stop indiscriminate cutting of trees, saying the impact of climate change must be taken serious, thus cutting of trees must be in line with the rules under the strict guidance of the department.