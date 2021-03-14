32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Journey of O.B Lulu-Briggs to eternity at…

Nigerian mothers welcomes CDS’, service chiefs visit to…

Uzodimma Vs Okorocha: Owerri zone leaders seek full…

Protest greets Governor’s Life pension Bill at Enugu…

Ndume: Why presidency must move to South in…

Uzodimma: How IPOB hijacked South East Governors security…

COVID-19 Vaccination: Convince FCT residents, minister begs traditional…

FCT Agric Secretariat uplifts 2,000 youths, women from…

AMML adopts measures to ease traffic in Wuse…

FCTA warns residents against green areas abuse, cutting…

Metro

FCTA warns residents against green areas abuse, cutting of trees

 

By Daniel Tyokua 


The FCT Department of Parks and Recreation has warned residents of the territory against abuse of green areas, open space and indiscriminate cutting of trees.


The Director Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeez called on the residents to stop unwholesome activities in the areas and assist the Administration in its effort to make Abuja green and clean.


She explained that the 2005 parks regulation had spelt out the need for continued sanitation, but she regretted that despite the commitment of staff of the department and operators, erring persons come to defecate in some places at night.


“We work closely with  Abuja Environmental Protection Board ,AEPB, to make sure that the level of sanitary condition in all green areas and open spaces is maintained.


“It is funny that after chasing the hoodlums away, they come back at night when our staff close. But we are not going back on removing them” she said.


Riskatu who stated this in an interview with some Journalists at the weekend, disclosed that the department has monitoring team, and would insist that all guidelines are fully obeyed in all the parks and recreation.


On the enforcement plan, the Director said the 2019 park policy that has been gazzetted is waiting for implementation by the FCT minister.


“The new park policy  will soon be enforced, we are working on the implementation strategy of 2019 park policy that has been gazzetted, once we finish and get approval from the minister we will begin to enforce the rules.


“The minister has said that change of land use on green areas will not be allowed, so no green area can be changed to another land use. When we start the policy, any contravention on the green area will be taken care-of.”


 The Director called on residents to stop indiscriminate cutting of trees, saying the impact of climate change must be taken serious, thus cutting of trees must be in line with the rules under the strict guidance of the department.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ekiti SUBEB boss threatens non-performing contractors on UBEC projects

Editor

Church uplifts Abuja community with millions naira worth projects

Editor

FCT minister stops work on Venezuela Embassy land

Editor

FCT security committee weighs options on #EndSARS protests

Editor

Police rescue five victims kidnapped by bandits in Abuja

Editor

Road Crashes: FRSC orders clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

Editor

COVID-19 Pandemic: FCT council suspends ‘Okada’ in 8 communities

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA receives N.6m worth items from 4U group

Editor

Land tussle: Lagos State Task force demolishes Chosen property

Editor

Rivers Police nab killer of 3 UNIPORT undergraduates

Editor

Kaduna govt quarantines 50 for violating ban on interstate travel

Editor

Two brothers, five others shot dead in Bayelsa as rival armed groups clash

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More