32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Journey of O.B Lulu-Briggs to eternity at…

Nigerian mothers welcomes CDS’, service chiefs visit to…

Uzodimma Vs Okorocha: Owerri zone leaders seek full…

Protest greets Governor’s Life pension Bill at Enugu…

Ndume: Why presidency must move to South in…

Uzodimma: How IPOB hijacked South East Governors security…

COVID-19 Vaccination: Convince FCT residents, minister begs traditional…

FCT Agric Secretariat uplifts 2,000 youths, women from…

AMML adopts measures to ease traffic in Wuse…

FCTA warns residents against green areas abuse, cutting…

Politics

Ndume: Why presidency must move to South in 2023

Senate Committee Chairman on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has emphasised that Northern politicians must promote the spirit of equity and allow the presidency to move to the South in 2023

Ndume, who kicked against the North seeking to produce a replacement for {President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2023 presidential election, told newsmen on Saturday that in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity, any part of the South should produce the next All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

He warned that any attempt by the APC to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the North would be tantamount to third term after President Muhammad Buhari’s second term in office.

He said, “I’m against APC producing its presidential candidate from the North. The APC presidential candidate should come from the South. I have said it before and will still say it again that if we have a northerner as APC presidential candidate, to me, it is tantamount to third term, and it is not constitutional.

“The (APC) constitution says the president shall serve two terms, and we said then that the north should serve two terms.

“If you say the north should produce the presidential candidate again, it means you are going for third term, which is not fair and I believe in fairness, justice and equality.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Enugu Council polls: Opposition in disarray

Editor

Imo: PDP calls for peaceful protest

Editor

Edo PDP crisis: Parties resolve, withdraw matter from court

Editor

APC May Not Have A Candidate For Ondo Governorship Election, INEC Warns

Editor

Kano PDP chair dumps party for APC

Editor

Why we can’t hold convention now– APC Caretaker Committee member

Editor

Abia PDP group slams Otti over duping claims

Editor

INEC retains dates for Edo, Ondo guber polls

Editor

Niger police invite APC chairman, EXCOs over allegation of poor financial records

Editor

Crisis: Ebonyi PDP orders Sen. Egwu, Ogba, Nnachi, others to appear before probe panel

Editor

Imo Police launches investigation into death AA senatorial candidate

Editor

Ondo has capacity to augment FG fiscal deficit – Olafeso

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More