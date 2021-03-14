Ndume: Why presidency must move to South in 2023

Senate Committee Chairman on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has emphasised that Northern politicians must promote the spirit of equity and allow the presidency to move to the South in 2023

Ndume, who kicked against the North seeking to produce a replacement for {President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2023 presidential election, told newsmen on Saturday that in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity, any part of the South should produce the next All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

He warned that any attempt by the APC to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the North would be tantamount to third term after President Muhammad Buhari’s second term in office.

He said, “I’m against APC producing its presidential candidate from the North. The APC presidential candidate should come from the South. I have said it before and will still say it again that if we have a northerner as APC presidential candidate, to me, it is tantamount to third term, and it is not constitutional.

“The (APC) constitution says the president shall serve two terms, and we said then that the north should serve two terms.

“If you say the north should produce the presidential candidate again, it means you are going for third term, which is not fair and I believe in fairness, justice and equality.