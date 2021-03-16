31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Jigawa to showcase investment opportunities in Abuja, targets…

Ebonyi: 12 communities publicly renounce FGM practices

NSITF seeks collaboration with Hospital Pharmacists on ECS

Aso Rock Cooperative Society charged to support FG’s…

COVID-19 Vaccine: Allow Nigerians to decide if they…

“Patriots governing Hong Kong” an irresistible trend

Internet Plus model drives rural vitalization in China…

China rolls out mandatory national standards to prevent…

Coffee industry nourishes township in SE China’s Fujian…

Multinational corporations show increasing confidence in investing in…

Cover

Catholic kicks against same-sex marriage

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Vatican has come out strongly to condemn same-sex marriage.
Authorities of the church through a statement from the Vatican on Monday described the situation as a sin and a choice.


The Vatican said the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex marriage, thus totally rolling such out.


It explained that the action threatens to widen the chasm between the church and much of the LGBTQ community.


According to the statement, the Holy See referred to homosexuality as a choice, suggested it is sinful and cannot be recognized as objectively ordered to God’s plans.The stand is a combative stance that is certain to disappoint millions of gay and lesbian Catholics around the world.

“God does not, and cannot bless sin,” the statement stressed.


Pope Francis explained that the decision is a setback for Catholics who had hoped the institution would modernize its approach to homosexuality. 

He said Dozens of countries, include many in western Europe, have legalized same-sex marriages, and the Church’s reticence to embrace LGBTQ people has long held the potential to alienate it from younger followers..

“It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” the statement said.


The statement noted that gays and lesbians, as individuals, may receive a blessing if they live according to Church teaching.


“This decision does not preclude the blessings given to individual persons with homosexual inclinations, who manifest the will to live in fidelity to the revealed plans of God as proposed by Church teaching.”

On blessing same-sex unions, the Vatican said, would send a sign that the Catholic Church approves and encourages “a choice and a way of life that cannot be recognized as objectively ordered to the revealed plans of God.


“The statement says that,”God Himself never ceases to bless each of His pilgrim children in this world … but he does not and cannot bless sin.”


The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Fuel Subsidy: Reps summon Kachikwu, NNPC, PPPRA

Editor

Army Court-martial sentences soldier to 5 years for raping IDP

Editor

Corona Virus on verge of disappearance, human vaccine trial begins

Editor

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

Editor

Incompetence: Nigerians will vote out APC in 2023 – Wike

Editor

Buhari overrules NASS on election sequence

Editor

Eastern Gauge Rail Line: Igbo Assembly rejects project

Editor

We are not currently recruiting, EFCC says, disclaims fake recruitment letter, portal

Editor

COVID-19:Re opening of Akanu Ibiam it’l airport postponed indefinitely

Editor

Disobedience to court orders will no longer be tolerated, says CJN

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share 639.901bn for September

Editor

Why Police-SARS was banned -FG

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More