Catholic kicks against same-sex marriage

By Daniel Tyokua

The Vatican has come out strongly to condemn same-sex marriage.

Authorities of the church through a statement from the Vatican on Monday described the situation as a sin and a choice.



The Vatican said the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex marriage, thus totally rolling such out.



It explained that the action threatens to widen the chasm between the church and much of the LGBTQ community.



According to the statement, the Holy See referred to homosexuality as a choice, suggested it is sinful and cannot be recognized as objectively ordered to God’s plans.The stand is a combative stance that is certain to disappoint millions of gay and lesbian Catholics around the world.



“God does not, and cannot bless sin,” the statement stressed.



Pope Francis explained that the decision is a setback for Catholics who had hoped the institution would modernize its approach to homosexuality.

He said Dozens of countries, include many in western Europe, have legalized same-sex marriages, and the Church’s reticence to embrace LGBTQ people has long held the potential to alienate it from younger followers..

“It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” the statement said.



The statement noted that gays and lesbians, as individuals, may receive a blessing if they live according to Church teaching.



“This decision does not preclude the blessings given to individual persons with homosexual inclinations, who manifest the will to live in fidelity to the revealed plans of God as proposed by Church teaching.”



On blessing same-sex unions, the Vatican said, would send a sign that the Catholic Church approves and encourages “a choice and a way of life that cannot be recognized as objectively ordered to the revealed plans of God.



“The statement says that,”God Himself never ceases to bless each of His pilgrim children in this world … but he does not and cannot bless sin.”



