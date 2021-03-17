Strange Illness: Kano Drug Taskforce Makes Huge Seizures At Abubakar Rimi Market

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



The Kano State Ministry of Health Task Force Committee on Fake, Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods on Wednesday stormed Abubakar Rimi Market where abusive drug substances, fake juicy drinks and expired cigarettes worth millions of Naira were discovered and confiscated.

Receiving the items from the Chairman of the Committee, Pharm. Gali Sule, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, called on the general public to be cautious on taking packaged food substances and drinks considering the recent happenings in the state where many people fell sick after consumption of suspected adulterated food items.



Dr. Tsanyawa urged the committee to work round the clock in collaboration with all necessary stakeholders to rid the state of the menace of fake and counterfeit drugs and unwholesome processed foods.



The commissioner assured the committee of the Government continued support under the leadership of the Health friendly Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as his willingness to partner with all stakeholders and security personnel operating in the state.



In his remarks, the Committee Chairman, Pharm. Gali Sule, called on the citizenry to continue the good work of sharing useful information on the activities of unpatriotic elements to the Committee, because it has been the secret of the huge successes the Committee has been recording in the recent past.