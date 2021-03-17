34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Insecurity: Stop issuing licences for importation of explosives,…

MINING: FG charges professional bodies on national development

Senate summons Yokohama Motors for evading Customs duty

Fix Roads, railways to prevent incessant death of…

Strange Illness: Kano Drug Taskforce Makes Huge Seizures…

2023: PDP committee advises party to jettison zoning…

FG yet to pay burial expenses of App…

Attempt to create Armed Forces Service Commission splits…

TY Buratai : Rising From Grace To Grace!

Abuja Contractors lament payment delay, VAT deduction by…

News

Fix Roads, railways to prevent incessant death of many Nigerians, JOHESU tells government

 … Sets to bury Gen. Sec Silas Adamu, Wife, Daughter on Friday, March 


By Appolos Christian 


President of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Joy Josiah Biobelemoye, has called on government to prevent untimely death of many Nigerians by giving roads’ reconstruction and maintenance serious attention.


Comeade Biobelemoye noted that many Nigerians have lost their life to ghastly motor accidents due to the deplorable state of roads aross the country. 


Biobelemoye, who also heads the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), stated that functioning railway transportation in Nigeria would tremendously mitigate the incessant motor accidents that have truncated the lives of many brilliant and visionary Nigerians. 

Categorically, he attributed the deplorable road system in the country to the death of their General Secretary, Dr Silas Adamu, who died in a ghastly motor accident alongside his wife and daughter along the Abuja-Kaduna express way, recently. 


According to him, If our rail system was in order and is networked wide all over the country, large size road commuting will be prevented and on the long run, incessant wear and tear of our roads will be prevented as well 
Josiah said: “A few years back, we lost some members as a result of the bad roads and we called on the government. If our rail system was in order and is networked wide all over the country, large size commuting by road will be prevented. Also the incessant wear and tear of our roads will be prevented as well.”


Recall that JOHESU was thrown into mourning, precisely on Monday 8th of March, 2021. When news filtered in that the Secretary General, Com. Dr Silas Adamu, his beloved wife, Mrs Mercy Silas-Adamu and his daughter, Miss Joy Silas Adamu were all involved in a fatal motor accident that occurred in the Abuja-Kaduna express way.


While briefing the media on the burial arrangements, on Wednesday in Abuja, Josiah said the Union members were still in very deep shock over the development. 


“This is the first time in the existence of this union that we are losing a serving Secretary General. Silas Adamu departed in active service and so the Central Working Committee (CWC) saw it fit to call this meeting to discuss the burial of our great hero. 


“As outlined by the family, Silas, his beloved wife and daughter will be buried on Friday, 19th of March 2021. Prior to that, today Wednesday the 17th of March, there will be prayers and service of songs in Kaduna. Our teams have already moved to Kaduna and after this meeting, most of us will do the same. We pray to God to give us the fortitude to bear this terrible loss. It’s a vacuum that we cannot fill in the near future.”


“However, as part of immortalizing our great hero, certain steps have been taken, especially by his parent state council. The Kaduna state council of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) having recently completed a guest house project, have written to seek the permission of the National Secretariat to approve naming the complex after Com. Silas Adamu. The CWC has given approval to that and has decided that we shall consider more steps that can be taken to immortalise this our fallen hero.”


Speaking about the disposition to life of the Late Secretary General, JOHESU Chairman said: “Com. Adamu was a brother to all, a friend to all and a solutionist. When there is a need for solutions, that’s when the prowess of Com Adamu. He is a man that opens the doors of every staff members anytime he arrived the Secretariat. In your sad mood, he always looked for a way of softening your sadness. We miss his laughter that rings far and loud. We miss his uncolonised intellect.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Depressed soldier shoots senior officer to death

Editor

NAF deploys 32 Special Forces to Southern Kaduna

Editor

INSULTS ON TOR TIV: TATC Surmons Akume

Editor

Rural Dev’t: Gov. Sule, Karu LG boss focus on community remodeling

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu govt disowns two confirmed cases found in Ebonyi

Editor

Kebbi: FUBK lecturer urges students to desist from inflammatory speeches to any religion, ethics groups

Editor

Palliative for limawa ward in Niger state disappeared to open market

Editor

Gov Ikpeazu commends Catholic community for supporting his govt

Editor

NGSA lauds IGP on efforts to unravel explosion at Ilu Abo

Editor

Army Dealt BH/ISWAP Fatal Blow, Destroy Equipment, Capture Others

Editor

FG flags off Argungu Motor Rally with ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ vehicles

Editor

Presidential Amnesty Programme: Ex-militants appeal to Pres. Buhari for adequate funding

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More