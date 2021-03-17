25.3 C
News

Uche Ezechukwu to be buried May 1

The remains of a prominent Nigerian journalist and policy analyst, Chief Aloy Ezechukwu will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 1, 2021.


This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ezechukwu family and signed by late Uche’s daughter, Dr. Chinwe Ezechukwu.

According to the statement, Ezechukwu who died on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Abuja, would be buried at his residence in Amuwo Village, Amesi, Aguata LGA, Anambra State.

As contained in the order of his rites of passage, there would be a vigil mass on Friday, April 30 at his residence in Amuwo Village, Amesi, Aguata LGA, Anambra while a funeral mass would take place on Saturday, May 1, at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, Amesi scheduled for 10:00am

Earlier, a requiem mass would be held for the peaceful transition of Uche’s soul at the Holy Trinity Parish Maitama, Abuja on April 16 by 6:00pm, followed by a “Night of Tributes,” on Thursday, April 22 by 5:00pm at the Abuja Council Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Utako.

After the burial, an outing service by the family is to hold

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at St Vincent’s Catholic Church, Amesi by 8:30am.

For inquiries, contact Dr. Chinwe Ezechukwu on 08065507073 or Chief Agochukwu on 07030333975.

