Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in Kano

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigeria Youth Alliance (NYA) has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor for the recently concluded two-day free medical treatment of 1,000 persons in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.



The exercise which has as its theme: “The Role of Diet in the Management of Hypertension and Diabetes,” was designed to sensitise communities on preventive and curative measures of the diseases.



The CDS who was represented by Col.Vincent Abu, the Commandant, Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano, at the inauguration of the programme, said that the exercise was aimed at improving the health status of people at the grassroots.



NYA said it believes in approach of the CDS in improving the physical well-being of the people.

According to the statement signed by NYA President, Atanda Mojeed and Secretary, Okolie Madu “At a time the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is engaged in different operations across the country, the DHQ deem it appropriate to organise the day free medical treatment of 1,000.



“We are aware several of this initiative has been organised in the past. This attests to the desire of the new leadership of the Nigerian military to pursue peace using every available opportunity.

“The sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are innumerable. This is one time Nigerians should support them.”