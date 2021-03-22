Okwenna in Ogbaru promises to create integrated flood management agency

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the November governorship election, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, has lamented the impact and devastating effect of flood in parts of Anambra State.Speaking during his vist to Ogbaru Local Area, Dr Okwenna stated that virtually all parts of Ogbaru, Anambra-West, and parts of Anambra-East Local Governments are perennially submerged under flood for most part of the year and that the urban centers of Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi are usually inundated with flood during rainy seasons, not minding that Onitsha has well-designed underground storm water channel network which unfortunately has been blocked by poor urban management and indiscriminate dumbing of waste into drainage channels, and uncontrollable erection of building on the storm water and the central sewage channeling systems in the city.



The former Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology, said that if elected governor in the November 6, Governorship election, he will immediately create the Anambra State Integrated Flood Management Agency (ASIFMA) to provide lead for effective planning and implementation of Flood control projects in the flood ravaging local governments of the State.

The Agency according to him will work with Metrological Department to provide early warning and for sensitization of those within the catchment area on the impending flood.



They will also make relocation plan for communities to be affected and provide relief materials to ameliorate their losses.



He further stated that he will provide entrepreneurship training and poverty intervention fund for women and youths of the areas to help them find alternative means of livelihood during the months of flooding of their area.



He promised to introduce an organised Ferry service under the Anambra State Ferry Service System (ASFSS) to provide affordable access to many small communities with no road connection.



The Ugwumba Osumenyi promised to ensure the completion of Onitsha -Atani Ogwu Ikpele road abandoned since the exit of Peter Obi administration and to establish Anambra Trade Free Zone in Ogbaru. Ogbaru according to Ifedi Okwenna shall be one of the Agricultural Belts of the State where he hopes to exploit the riverine terrain of the Local Government to establish Fish Farm Estates for massive production of fish and processing for local consumption and export.

Thanking, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna on his tour of the Local Government, a community leader and retired Director in the Anambra State Civil Service, Oduah John Ogbuedi said he is never in doubt of Dr. Okwenna’s knowledge of the area and her challenges as well as his strong political will and knack for hardwork. “I was in service when you were a Commissioner and I can testify to your hardwork, strong will and determination to excel. “I made bold to say that your incruptability, prudence and demand for excellence is what our State needs,”Chief Ogbuedi said.

Also a retired Permanent Secretary, in the State Civil Service, Ben Uzoka, urged Ndi Anambra not to miss Dr. Okwenna, as their Governor this year. He urged PDP to ensure that Dr Okwenna carries their flag to the election as that is the easiest way to take PDP back to Agu Awka Government House”.