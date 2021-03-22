NYCN: Sukubo Congratulates Rivers youths, as Bani emerges state chairman

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has commended the Rivers state Youths for the peaceful election of Comrade Bani Samuel as it’s State chairman for the next four years.

The Chairman Electoral Planning Committee, Dr Bethel Oko-Jaja on Sunday at Kula, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State declared Bani winner of the keenly contested election which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere amidst tight security.



The state chapter election started on Sunday at exactly 6am with the accreditation of about 150 delegates while voting ended around 11 am and sortings started at exactly 12:15am.



In his remarks, NYCN Vice President of the South-South, who was also the returning officer for the Rivers 2021 elective congress, Comrade Innocent Ajayi declared that having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, he is hereby declared the winner and elected as the Chairman of NYCN Rivers Chapter.



Comrade Bani polled 65 votes to defeat Comrade Gospel Nsane, who had 61 votes and Comrade Grace Damgbo who got just 3 votes.

Addressing journalists at the end of the election, the former Chairman of the state chapter, now NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo commended the Rivers state Youths for their peaceful conduct.



Amb. Sukubo who also doubles as the Secretary of NYCN Board of Trustees (BoT) said “I am glad and proud of our youths, especially the youth of Rivers states on their peaceful dispositions during the just concluded elections”.



“The election has comes and gone, this election is to the glory of God and the success of Rivers State youths. In this election, no victor and no vanquished. Let us see ourselves as one and work collectively in the interest of Rivers state youths and that of Nigeria at large.



“While I congratulate the elected state officials, I appeal to them to carry everyone along. Rivers youths have given them their mandate, so they should ensure that in all they do, they guide and guard the interest of the youths. Their programmes and project should be for the development of Rivers youths.



Addressing journalists after his victory, the newly elected Chairman, Comrade Bani described the election as free, fair, credible and acceptable to all.



The Rivers NYCN Chairman-elect thanked delegates and the entire youths in the state, assuring them of a transparent, all-inclusive and quality leadership.



He said, “to me this is a fair election in the council. I also want to urge leaders at all level to emulate the NYCN Rivers state chapter to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable elections. What the electoral commission did today, I will say kudos to youth council.



“Once inaugurated and sworn in, I will be saddled with the responsibility of repositioning the Rivers state youth council to the part of progress”.



He reassured that the values system of the council will be maintained and sustained for the development of Rivers youths.



“My advice to all Rivers youth is that, they should believe in themselves and also know that their dreams can come true if they remain focus” Bani said.



The NYCN Rivers State Chapter election was witnessed by observers that are officials from Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Developments, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Youths and Students Affairs and National Observers from NYCN National headquarters.