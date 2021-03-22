24.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Angst, condemnation trail assassination attempt on Gov Ortom

Insecurity: Zamfara Police arrest 10, assure public of…

‘Allegation of aircrafts drop arms for gold in…

Jakande will live in people’s heart forever, says…

Sanwo-Olu intervenes in 6years – long power outage…

NCC concluding plans to regulate e-waste – Danbatta

Recycling industry will create jobs for jobless Youths,…

ECCIMA flays bureaucratic bottlenecks against SME’s innovations

Aiteo alerts public, flays Shell for alleged sponsored…

Shippers’ Council to sanitise barge operations with regulatory…

News

Attack on Orton must not be politicised — Buhari

*Orders investigation
By Chesa Chesa
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, saying the string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities in the State, with the latest one targeting the Governor, was unacceptable.


The President welcomed the dispatch of a high level team of crack investigators to the State from the Police headquarters in Abuja, urging the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice.

A presidency statement on Sunday night said Buhari expressed his sympathies, and that of the federal government to Governor Ortom and all Benue indigenes. 

President Buhari said the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.

The President directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” the President directed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Clerics Eulogise Esther Uzoma As She Is Buried

Editor

Amb. Austin Peacemaker Dedicates Award to Nigerian Army Amidst #EndSARS, #LekkiTollGate Controversies

Editor

*Ex- gov Yari allegedly planning to destabilize Zamfara peace, economy – peace envoys*

Editor

NAF obliterate terrorists camp at Alafa ‘C’

Editor

Foundation donates food items, protective equipment to NUJ

Editor

GLOHSPED BEMOANED THE CONTINUED DETENTION OF LEAH SHARIBU BY BOKO HARAM

Editor

NAF establishes new base in Gombe

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Buhari asks Senate to confirm 42 career Ambassadors-designate

Editor

UAG condoles CDS, CAS on death of Airforce personnel

Editor

May Day: NUJ seeks FG, State and Local Govt support for Media Workers

Editor

NAF distributes more oxygen to fight Covid-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More