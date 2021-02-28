General Buratai reterates gratitude To President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has reiterated his sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for appointing him as Chief of Army Staff and further added that he discharged his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

He also showered encomiums to Nigerians from various walks of life that supported him with prayers, advises, and words of encouragement that made him achieve so much as COAS.

General Buratai stated this last night while speaking at a dinner organised in his honour by members of 29th Regular Course Foundation, held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

In his words, General Buratai said, “I must appreciate all Nigerians, my well-wishers, the youths, elders, men and women for their continuous prayers, goodwill and support to the Nigerian Army and me in the course of our duties to bring about peace and security in our country.”

He also thanked the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and his northeast counterparts, who have “All worked hard to ensure that the insurgency in the northeast have reached what we have today; a manageable state and the progress have been quite tremendous so far.”

Going down memory lane earlier, the former COAS said that his appointment was a special price for his father, the late Alhaji Yusufu Buratai, a well-known staunch loyalist of President Buhari.

It will be recalled that General Buratai’s father, a Second World War veteran, served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the Royal West African Frontier Force fighting in Burma.

Speaking further, he expressed appreciation to the members of the 29th Regular Course Association for being such wonderful friends and course mates and organising such a befitting event in his honour, adding that he felt so happy to be celebrated. It means a lot to him and his family.

“It is also a mark of fulfilment and pride that you have been recognised for the service you have rendered to your nation and your people,” he stated.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating him for an ambassadorial appointment, reiterating that he would continue to do the nation proud and project Nigeria’s image in good light wherever he is posted.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards to Lt Gen TY Buratai (rtd) and books written on him by the 29th Regular Course Association, Nigerian Youth Organisation and the Reality Global FM.