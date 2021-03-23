27 C
Abuja
Defence Minister Reiterates FG’s Commitment To End Insecurity

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

…Calls for continuous support from Nigerians


 The Minister of Defence, Major  General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government towards securing the country against all forms of insurgency, banditry, youth restiveness, criminality and communal wars  threatening her corporate existence.


 General Magashi gave this assurance as Special guest of honour  at a one day national security summit organised by the defence headquarters held at National Defence College Abuja.


He said the Federal Government’s first line charge priority of ensuring safety of lives and property of the citizenry is sacrosanct pointing out that there is no going back on this national aspiration.


 The Minister of Defence, therefore, described the theme of the summit which is Kinetic Operations, a major plank for counter- terrorism and counter-insurgency in Nigeria; issues, challenges and prospects as timely.


 He noted that the Presidential directive to the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies is clear on the need to decisively end all forces of threats to the the national territorial integrity including banditry, terrorism and  kidnapping.


 While calling for all hands to be on deck to support the current efforts to promote peace and stability, he identified various  security instruments emplaced by the Federal Government to proactively address internal security challenges which include Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Safe Haven and Strategic empowerment of the Multinational Joint Task Force alongside intervention mechanisms such as North East Development  Commission and Safe School initiative as part of measures free the country from the activities of the adversaries threatening the peace of the nation.
