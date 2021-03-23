Anambra CP goes tough on hoodlums

*Vows to reclaim public space



From Blessing Chinwuba, Awka

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra state Police Command, CP MB Kuryas, has restated his administration's unalloyed commitment to make the state a safe haven from the activities of hoodlums and perpetrators of heinous crimes.



A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra state Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, states that Police Operatives attached to Anambra Command on 21st March, 2021 arrested 3 suspects in connection with the murder of two citizens whose identity is yet unknown and recovered one locally made pistol.



Adding that in another development the police operatives following an intensive manhunt have apprehended the perpetrators of the gruesome and barbaric murder of two young men in Okija on 20th March, 2021, they are Mr Ekene Ezeokalo aged 19, native of Ukpor in Nnewi, Mr Emeka Iwuozor aged 30yrs, native of Umuduru Ezia Ihiala and Mr Chigozie Ohanaziem 27yrs, native of Ogboro Umunwaji Ihiala.



He averred that investigation reveals that they are all members of a deadly secret cult and have all also confessed to the crime.



Ikenga further revealed that Police operatives, while on a routine patrol on 21st March, 2021, got intelligence report from the Divisional Police Officer Abagana in Njikoka LGA of the state, which led to the apprehension of culprits with unexploded IEDs.



“The recovered exhibits are now in the custody of the Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) for further analysis. All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation”, he said.



While stressing that the arrests are in tandem with the avowed commitment of the Command to take the fight against all manner of crime to the dwelling places, dens and fortifications of the hoodlums to reclaim the public spaces he acknowledged CP Kuryas reassurance to ‘Ndi Anambra,’ that the Command will not rest on its oars until all culprits are arrested and brought to book, thus enjoins them to work collaboratively with the Police and other security agencies especially in the area of providing useful information.