25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gov Umahi Suspends SEB Chairman, others, over fraudulent…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

NDDC seeks collaboration of Belgium in development of…

Abuja mass housing: FHA begins payment of contractors

4 tipper drivers arraigned over illegal protest in…

N299.9bn Budget: Senate charges FCT minister on revenue…

Anambra Guber: I will not support consensus arrangement…

FG assures of prioritizing tackling TB as WHO…

HIV, STIs: NACA launches service delivery guidelines

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to…

Crime

4 tipper drivers arraigned over illegal protest in Ebonyi


Zara Nwachinaemere, Abakaliki
Four members of Tipper Drivers Union, Abakaliki, were Tuesday, arraigned by Ebonyi State Police Command, over alleged illegal protest and breach of public peace.


The drivers were accused of carrying out illegal protest against one Emeka Nwibo and members of his Caretaker Committee for the purpose of forcibly removing him from office.


The accused persons, Mr. Paul Nwogudu, Chukwuebuka Chukwu, Ebonyi Chukwudi and Ehiri Kelechi were arraigned in an Abakaliki Magistrate Court 3, Presided over by Blessing Chukwu Ibeabuchi, on a 3 count charge.


The charge sheet, reads: “that you Paul Nwogudu ‘M’, Chukwuebuka Chukwu ‘M’, Ebonyi Chukwudi ‘M’, Ehiri Kelechi ‘M’ and others now at large on the 7th day of February 2021 at Isaiah Eze’s block Industry behind Abakaliki Rice Mill in the Abakaliki Magistrate District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit misdemeanor to wit: unlawful assembly and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 517(A) of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol.1 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.


They were granted bail with the sum of N200, 000 each and one surety each or with like sum after they had pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.


Magistrate Ibeabuchi,  noted that the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and thereafter adjoined the matter to 8th April 2021.


Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the court as the court clark and security personal at the Magistrate Court 3 barred journalist from covering the court proceeding.


Over 20 journalist had stormed the court to cover the proceeding following the tension generated by the arraignment as more than 30 tipper drivers as early as 8am were in court with their heavy duty vehicles.


The heavy duty vehicles which were parked along the Government House and Ebonyi State Judiciary complex axis of the Ogoja road, caused both vehicular and human traffic along the major road.


The court clerk whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filling in this report had alleged that some Journalists were taking pictures of the suspects and thereafter ordered them out of the court room.


The matter was brought under control after journalists decided to leave the court to avoid creating tension.
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ogun So-Safe Corps nabs suspected black axe cultists terrorising Ijebu

Editor

Puzzle as suspect exchanges ammunitions with bush meat

Editor

Plateau: Unknown gunmen kill 10 people in Kwatas village

Editor

Police In Kano Nab Kidnappers Who Terrorise Kano, Zamfara States

Editor

Troops releases district head, 12 kidnapped victims

Editor

Unknown gunmen assassinate Saudi Arabia based oil expert in Kogi

Editor

Police In Kano Rescue Kidnapped Traditional Ruler, 27 Abducted Victims

Editor

Man in Police net over allege rape of 20 girls in Rivers

Editor

Police arrest 9 armed robbers in FCT

Editor

Police Arrest Two, Recover Vehicle Over Armed Robbery Incident That Claimed One Life In Kano

Editor

18 year old girl dies in Yobe Presidential lodge

Editor

Police In Kano Nab Phone Snatchers, Drug Peddlers, Armed Robbers, Fraudsters

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More