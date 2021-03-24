APC, PDP bicker over ruling party’s 32-year rule claim

*Nothing can stop us, APC boasts

*You have fooled Nigerians enough, PDP replies

By Ezeocha Nzeh and Myke Uzendu

Mounting same boastful rostrum like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did seven years ago, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday boasted that it will rule Nigeria for unbroken 32 years.

But the main opposition PDP pooh-poohed the ruling party, saying their misrule in the past five years is enough to get Nigerians throw them to the refuse bin of history.

Chairman of the National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state boasted Tuesday that his committee is committed toward laying a solid foundation that would keep the ruling party in office beyond eight terms.

Buni while inaugurating a 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee stated that aside the on-going membership registration and revalidation, reconciliation with estranged and dissatisfied members, and the forthcoming constitution review will put the ruling party on a strong edge to hold on to power for at least that period.

He said that the Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state has been working hard “to recover, rebuild and reposition it for to benefit of all members”.

He expressed satisfaction that the committee “is running an all-inclusive administration, giving all stakeholders and indeed our members the opportunity to contribute in the onerous task of rebuilding the party.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary committee has continuously engaged our members to serve in various committees thereby supporting us to effectively manage the crises within the party.”

He boasted of a “generous support and cooperation it is enjoying from every member of the party,” pointing out that “this has translated to massive return of stakeholders and their supporters who had earlier jettisoned the party”.

He also said the APC was wooing members of other political parties which resulted in fresh membership registration and revalidation of old members across the country.

“The membership registration would provide us with the numerical strength of the party and to serve as a guide towards planning.

“Similarly, the review of the party’s constitution would take care of ambiguous positions and loopholes that have caused confusion and controversies over the years. This will make our party dynamic and to be in tune with changing times.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th term of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

He dismissed complains of non-inclusion of people from certain states in the committee, saying the “selection based on merit and competence”.

*You have fooled Nigerians enough, PDP replies

*Your reign will end in 2023

Responding, the main opposition PDP described as “spiteful bragging and hallucination” claims by the APC to remain at the helm of affairs for the next 26 years.

According to the party which was once the ruling party, APC’s misrule since 2015 had made the generality of Nigerians reach a national consensus to kick them out of office in 2023.

In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP also described APC’s claim of registering 36 million Nigerians in their registration and revalidation exercise as “another political hoax and empty claim, which cannot sway Nigerians in any way”.

According to Ologbondiyan: “The PDP is aware that the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni made such a garrulous statement in the belief that APC’s intimidation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary and security agencies as well as deployment of thugs from neighboring countries, will help them to subvert the will of Nigerians in future elections.

“In Buni’s whims and thoughtlessness, Nigerians should make themselves ready for another 26 years of anguish, pains, hunger and starvation, insecurity and limitless suffering.

“This is the height of recklessness, insensitivity and affront to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

“The PDP counsels the fizzling APC to end its pipe dreams and arrogant boasting and wake up to the reality that its tenure in office as well as its life as a political party will meet an inevitable end in 2023.

“Governor Buni and his co-travelers in the illegal APC National Caretaker Committee must note that Nigeria is not their personal estate or the vassal of any group of power mongers.

“The APC ought to know that Nigerians have never been and will never be suppressed or conquered by any political interest.

“In fact, Nigerians are now, more than ever before, ready, willing and prepared to resists the APC in its plots to use manipulations to perpetuate itself in power,” he said.

He challenged the APC to a midterm election, saying “the APC will not get up to 20 percent of the votes cast”.

The PDP spokesman said that “Nigerians are already set to deal the APC a death blow at the polls in 2023, as they have since reached a definite conclusion that there is no way our nation can survive if the APC is allowed to remain in power beyond 2023”.