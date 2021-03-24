25 C
Abuja
No going back on APC June Convention

By Ezeocha Nzeh 

Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has allayed the fears of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over rumours of another tenure elongation by the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee 

The caretaker committee, which was inaugurated in June 2020 with a six months mandate had its tenure extended for  another six months,  which is expected to end in June 2021

But there has been unconfirmed reports that the committee has commenced intense lobbying for another six months extension 

Governor Badaru, fielding questions from journalists shortly after his inauguration as chairman of the APC Contact and Strategy Committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja maintained that June remains the month for party’s elective Convention, while expressing that the National Caretaker Committee is committed to the June date.

“June is very feasible. I know the national Caretaker Committee are committed to delivering in June. And we will support them and do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver by June.”

The Governor also assured that his 61-member committee will deliver in the  mandate given to them by the party. 

“You have seen the tremendous progress that the APC led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done. You look at the road infrastructure. You look at railways and social interventions in this country.

“You look at power, food security even with the dwindling resources that we received. President Muhammadu Buhari has done wonderfully well. And that is why during the registration exercise, you will see people trooping in thousands into the party. 

“Initially, we printed only for 10 million members. Now, we have gone to 36 million. And that is not even enough, we are printing more because when people see what President Muhammadu Buhari has done with one side of the resources than the previous administration get,” he said.

